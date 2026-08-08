The monthly gap between charging a Tesla Cybertruck and filling a Ford F-150 is wider than owners expect, and it flips in one case

At first glance, the comparison looks almost unfair. Drive 15,000 miles a year, charge a Tesla Cybertruck at home, and the electricity works out to about $99 a month using the latest available national rates. A base gasoline Ford F-150 covering the same distance comes in near $238 a month, leaving roughly $139 in the driver’s pocket every month.

That gap is real, for the most part. But the Cybertruck starts at $69,990, while Ford currently lists the 2026 F-150 at $39,585 before destination charges, so the Tesla begins more than $30,000 behind. Cheap energy does not automatically mean a cheap truck.

The monthly math

The 2026 federal fuel economy guide rates the Cybertruck AWD at 43 kilowatt-hours for every 100 miles. The base two-wheel-drive F-150 with Ford’s 2.7-liter gasoline engine returns 21 miles per gallon, which means 15,000 annual miles require about 714 gallons.

Using the May 2026 national residential electricity average of 18.44 cents per kilowatt-hour, the Cybertruck would consume roughly $1,189 of electricity a year, or $99 a month. At the latest available EIA national gasoline price of $4.001 per gallon, dated July 20, the F-150 would use about $2,858 in fuel, or $238 a month.

You may also see comparisons putting the two trucks closer to $96 and $219 per month. Those figures are not necessarily wrong. They simply use slightly different assumptions for electricity prices, gasoline prices, and the F-150’s fuel economy.

The purchase price changes everything

The current base-price difference is $30,405 before destination fees and any local offers. At an estimated annual energy saving of about $1,668, fuel alone would need a little more than 18 years to erase that initial gap.

Real ownership is messier, of course. Financing, insurance, repairs, depreciation, taxes, home-charger installation, and resale value can all move the answer, while the all-wheel-drive Cybertruck is not a perfect match for the base two-wheel-drive Ford.

Comparing monthly home charging costs for a Tesla Cybertruck against fuel expenses for a gas-powered Ford F-150.

The federal New Clean Vehicle credit is also unavailable for new EVs acquired after Sept. 30, 2025, according to the current government guide.

A four-wheel-drive F-150 with the same 2.7-liter engine is rated at 20 miles per gallon. At the latest national gas price, that version would cost about $250 a month to fuel, widening the operating gap but still leaving the Ford far cheaper at the dealership.

Home charging is the key

That $99 Cybertruck figure assumes the owner can do most charging at home. Drivers who live in apartments or depend heavily on public fast chargers may face higher prices, since charging costs can change by station, time, membership, and local demand.

Where someone lives also changes the result dramatically. Using May 2026 residential rates, the same Cybertruck traveling 15,000 miles would cost about $179 a month to charge in California but only about $82 in Florida. Same truck, same mileage, very different electric bill.

This is why saying “EVs are always cheaper” is too neat. Home charging can be a powerful advantage, but it is not equally available or equally affordable to every driver. Gasoline prices also vary across the country, shifting the calculation again.

YouTube: @carwow.

Truck work can upset the estimate

EPA ratings are designed for standardized comparison, not as a promise printed in stone. Heavy loads, aggressive acceleration, cold weather, hills, air conditioning, and stop-and-go traffic can reduce real-world efficiency.

For a pickup owner, that matters. A contractor carrying tools all week or a family towing a boat on the highway may see a very different bill from someone using the truck for commuting and grocery runs.

The Cybertruck is also a large EV that consumes considerably more electricity than a smaller electric car. Its cost advantage comes largely from the lower price of electricity and the efficiency of an electric drivetrain, not because the truck itself uses little energy.

Owners who tow frequently and fast-charge during highway trips could therefore see the monthly gap shrink.

While the Tesla Cybertruck offers lower monthly operating costs via home charging, the Ford F-150’s lower purchase price significantly alters the long-term value.

The environmental gap is real but not simple

Fuel spending is only part of the story. An F-150 traveling 15,000 miles at 21 miles per gallon would release roughly 14,000 pounds of carbon dioxide from its tailpipe each year, based on the EPA’s estimate of approximately 20 pounds for every gallon of gasoline burned.

The Cybertruck produces no tailpipe emissions, removing exhaust from streets where people live and drive. But it is not emission-free once electricity generation, battery production, and the rest of the manufacturing process are counted.

The EPA says electric vehicles typically produce fewer lifetime greenhouse gas emissions than an average gasoline vehicle, even after manufacturing and electricity generation are included. Still, the advantage varies with battery size, vehicle use, and the local power grid. Cleaner electricity strengthens the climate case over time.

What buyers should keep in mind

The useful comparison begins with a driver’s own numbers. Local utility rates, the share of charging done at home, annual mileage, towing habits, insurance, financing, and the exact trim can matter more than a national average. That is less exciting than a viral comparison, but far more useful.

At the end of the day, the Cybertruck is much cheaper to power at home, while the F-150 remains far cheaper to buy. For many drivers, the monthly energy saving alone will not recover the Tesla’s upfront premium during a normal ownership period. So, which truck wins? It depends on where it is charged, how it is used, and how long it stays in the driveway.

The official 2026 Fuel Economy Guide was published on FuelEconomy.gov.



