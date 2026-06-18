For the first time, a woman completes Sayeret Matkal’s training track, and Israel’s most secretive unit faces a historic shift

For the first time in the history of the Israel Defense Forces, a female combat soldier has completed the training track for Sayeret Matkal, one of Israel’s most elite special operations units. The achievement closes one chapter of a carefully watched pilot program, but it opens a much bigger question for the army. What comes next?

The IDF said the soldier passed preliminary screening, met the required criteria, and completed a training course designed specifically for her that lasted more than a year-and-a-half.

Now, commanders must decide how she will be integrated into the unit’s operational activity, a decision the military says will be made according to operational needs and the IDF’s joint service rules.

A first for the IDF

The announcement marks a rare public moment for Sayeret Matkal, a unit whose missions and internal standards are usually kept far from view. The soldier’s name has not been released, and that is not surprising for a force so closely tied to intelligence, reconnaissance, and sensitive operations.

Still, the fact itself is significant. A woman did not just enter a pilot program, she completed the demanding track, after passing the initial screening and meeting the criteria set for the course. In practical terms, the debate has moved from theory to reality.

The IDF congratulated the soldier for what it called a “significant and groundbreaking achievement.” The careful wording matters. The army is praising the milestone, but it is also keeping the next step under review.

What Sayeret Matkal does

Sayeret Matkal is known in English as the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit. According to the IDF, it is first and foremost a field intelligence-gathering force, built for deep reconnaissance behind enemy lines and strategic intelligence missions.

That sounds glamorous, but the meaning is simple: this is not a regular combat assignment. The unit sits at the sharp end of Israel’s special operations world, where physical endurance, secrecy, intelligence work, and split-second decision-making all matter.

Because of that, any change in who can serve there is watched closely. It is not only about one soldier. It is about whether the IDF can expand opportunity without weakening the standards that make such units work.

A pilot with real consequences

The pilot program began in December 2024 as part of a broader examination of whether more women could serve in combat roles, including special units. One female fighter who passed the early stages continued through the tailored training route and finished it successfully.

Israeli outlet Ynet reported that the course was the same as the men’s track except for specific adjustments made according to the effort scale adapted for her. It also reported that the IDF said she met the standards of a combat soldier in a special unit, while noting that security restrictions prevent fuller public details about the route.

That detail is important because the argument around women in elite combat roles often turns on standards. Were they lowered, adjusted, or preserved? For the most part, the army’s message is that the criteria still matter, and that the pilot will now be reviewed by senior leadership.

The next step is still open

The soldier is not automatically being assigned to every type of mission the unit carries out. The IDF said her operational integration will be decided soon, based on operational needs and subject to the Joint Service Order.

That may sound like bureaucracy, but it is the heart of the story. Elite units do not run on symbolism alone. They depend on team structure, mission requirements, security rules, and the kind of trust that is built over time, usually far from public attention.

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The IDF also said a summary of the pilot’s training stage will be presented to the General Staff. That review may help determine whether this becomes a one-time breakthrough or the start of a wider path for women in some of Israel’s most demanding military roles.

Why this moment matters

The IDF has framed the issue in practical terms, saying that maximizing the service potential of men and women from all sectors is an urgent need. That line says a lot. This is not only a social debate inside the military, but also a manpower question.

Women already serve in several IDF combat roles, but Sayeret Matkal has long represented a different threshold. When a door opens there, even slightly, the rest of the military watches. So do critics, supporters, recruits, and families at home.

At the end of the day, the army now has evidence from one completed case, not a sweeping rule. One soldier made it through. That is historic, but it is still only the beginning of the data the IDF will need before making broader decisions.

A milestone, not the final answer

The story is easy to overstate. It would be tempting to say the IDF has fully opened its most elite units to women, but that is not what the announcement says. For now, the military has confirmed the successful completion of one pilot training track and said the next phase is still being planned.

That cautious approach may frustrate people on both sides of the debate. Supporters may want faster access. Skeptics may want tighter limits. But for a special operations unit, careful steps are not a flaw, they are part of the way the system protects itself.

Still, some moments change the map. A female fighter has now completed Sayeret Matkal training, and the IDF must decide how to turn that achievement into policy, structure, and operational reality.

The official statement was published on the Israel Defense Forces.



