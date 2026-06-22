FBI puts drones under pressure, and the issue is no longer the gadget but who controls the sky above cities

The World Cup has brought packed stands, bright flags, and a very clear warning to Los Angeles drone pilots: leave the drone at home, because federal authorities are now treating the air above stadiums and fan zones as protected space.

The FBI seized about 15 drones near SoFi Stadium and the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Friday and Saturday after operators allegedly violated temporary flight restrictions tied to World Cup events. Multiple operators were cited, according to Amir Ehsaei, special agent in charge of counterterrorism and crisis response at the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

Los Angeles gets a warning

“We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to drones violating the temporary flight restrictions,” Ehsaei told LAist. That is a pretty blunt message, but it is also the kind of message officials want people to hear before the next match day arrives.

In practical terms, the rule is simple: if a venue is part of the World Cup security plan, the sky around it is not open for casual flying, vacation footage, or a quick social media shot.

Drone detection teams are being deployed at SoFi games, Ehsaei said, while other locations may receive teams depending on the size of the event, the scope of the gathering, and threat assessments. That means enforcement is not just happening inside the stadium gates.

Why the skies were closed

The Federal Aviation Administration has designated World Cup stadiums and surrounding event spaces as strict “No Drone Zones.” The agency says unauthorized drone flights are prohibited in those areas because temporary flight restrictions are used to limit air travel and secure the airspace around major sporting events.

At SoFi Stadium, aircraft operations, including drones, are banned within a 3-nautical-mile radius, and up to 3,000 ft. above ground level on match days. The L.A. Memorial Coliseum fan event has its own restriction, covering a 1-nautical-mile radius and up to 1,000 ft. above ground level.

SoFi is listed for World Cup match restrictions on June 12, June 15, June 18, June 21, June 25, June 28, July 2, and July 10. The L.A. Memorial Coliseum was listed for fan-event drone restrictions from June 10 through June 15.

A small device with a big footprint

At first glance, a drone can look harmless. It may be the same little gadget someone uses to film a beach day, a backyard party, or a sunset from above.

Around a stadium, however, the same device becomes part of a much larger security puzzle. A drone can distract players, alarm fans, interfere with aircraft, carry cameras into protected areas, or in the worst case, be used as a weapon.

That is where this becomes more than a tech story. Low-altitude airspace is now part of the urban environment, shared by crowds, emergency teams, aircraft, broadcasters, and public safety crews. One bad flight can turn a festive afternoon into a serious response.

Why officials are nervous

The World Cup is one of the largest security operations the United States has handled in years. Reuters reported that the tournament includes 48 teams, 36 base camps, 11 U.S. stadiums, and about 3 million visitors, not counting heads of state and other high-profile guests.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Reuters that drones are one of the biggest threats facing host cities. He described them as a cheap way for people who want to conduct adversarial attacks to act from a distance.

The Associated Press reported that authorities have expanded counter-drone measures for the tournament, building on tactics used at other major events. Law enforcement may electronically disable drones or take control of them, although officials have also warned that bringing down a drone over a crowded city carries its own danger because debris still has to fall somewhere.

What pilots could face

The penalties are not small. The FAA says drone operators who enter restricted World Cup airspace without authorization can face drone confiscation, federal criminal charges, and fines that can reach $100,000.

The FAA’s broader World Cup safety page also lists civil penalties of up to $75,000 per violation and criminal fines of up to $100,000. It says the FBI is authorized to use specialized mitigation tools to intercept and seize drones.

That is why officials are pushing a basic point before people even leave home. Do not bring a drone to the stadium or to official World Cup events, even if the plan is only to fly for a minute.

A test before bigger events

Los Angeles is not just hosting World Cup matches. The city is also looking ahead to the 2028 Olympics, which will bring another wave of crowds, athletes, media teams, and security challenges.

In that sense, the drone seizures near SoFi Stadium and the Coliseum are a preview. They show how quickly consumer technology can collide with public safety planning when millions of people gather in dense urban spaces.

The trouble is, drones are getting easier to buy and easier to fly. That is good news for photographers, inspectors, rescue teams, and businesses, but it also means cities need clearer rules for when the sky is open and when it is not.

Safe skies are part of the event

For most fans, the best World Cup memory will be a goal, a chant, or a walk into the stadium with friends. Nobody wants the story to become a buzzing object overhead.

That is the point federal officials are trying to drive home. A “No Drone Zone” is not a suggestion or a polite reminder. It is a security boundary, and this weekend’s seizures show that enforcement is already happening.

At the end of the day, safe airspace is part of safe public space. The match happens on the field, but the environment around it matters, too, from the streets outside the stadium to the sky above it.

The official press release was published on the FAA’s website.



