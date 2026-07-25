A private spacecraft chased down another satellite in orbit for the US Space Force: what actually happened up there

A privately built spacecraft has successfully found, approached, and photographed another satellite in orbit during VICTUS HAZE, a landmark U.S. Space Force Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) exercise.

True Anomaly’s JACKAL-0004 completed its first sortie against Rocket Lab’s Puma in 61 hours, 11 hours before its deadline, while Rocket Lab later said its Pioneer spacecraft completed a separate pursuit and imaging task in under 59 hours, 25 hours early.

This was not a collision, physical capture, or destructive anti-satellite test. Instead, it showed how quickly operators could launch a spacecraft, identify an unfamiliar object, and inspect it without creating a new debris cloud. That sounds cleaner, but close approaches in orbit still demand clear rules and restraint.

From launch order to orbital chase

JACKAL-0004 reached orbit on May 3, 2026, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. It then spent several weeks completing True Anomaly’s Mission X-3 campaign, which commissioned its propulsion, optical sensors, tracking software, and communications before VICTUS HAZE began.

Rocket Lab’s Puma, built on the company’s Pioneer spacecraft platform, launched from New Zealand on June 19, 2026. The Electron rocket lifted off only 16 hours and 42 minutes after the Space Force issued its notice to launch, beating the earlier TacRS record set by Firefly Aerospace’s VICTUS NOX mission in 2023.

Once Puma arrived in its previously undisclosed orbit, Jackal’s sensors acquired it within hours. Mosaic, True Anomaly’s mission software, planned the approach, commanded the maneuvers, and ran several imaging passes as Jackal circled Puma from different angles before returning to its base orbit.

True Anomaly said, “From a new target’s launch to finished imagery, the mission clock ran in hours, not months.”

How Jackal found Puma

So what does an orbital chase actually look like? It is nothing like a car pursuit. Spacecraft in low Earth orbit can move at more than 17,000 mph, so closing the gap depends on precise burns, timing, and geometry rather than simply pointing at a target and accelerating toward it.

During Mission X-3, Jackal used narrow-field and wide-field cameras, along with star trackers, to detect and follow space objects at distances ranging from about 62 miles to more than 621 miles. True Anomaly also reported roughly 2,000 successful spacecraft contacts through Mosaic and several software updates sent to the vehicle and its ground system while it was already in orbit.

That rapid software loop matters. The company describes its approach as “human command, machine control,” meaning operators set the objective while Mosaic handles much of the detailed planning and execution needed to move, point, track, and collect imagery at orbital speed.

Commercial space defense grows

VICTUS HAZE is also a business story. SpaceWERX said the government funded $30 million of True Anomaly’s $60 million effort, with the company providing the other $30 million, while Rocket Lab received $32 million through the Defense Innovation Unit.

Rocket Lab’s role was unusually broad because it built the spacecraft, supplied the Electron rocket, launched the mission, and operated the vehicle in orbit. The company called it the first all-in-one mission delivered by a single prime contractor for the TacRS program, a model that could shorten the handoffs that often slow military space projects.

A frequently cited European comparison also needs an update. France’s Defense Innovation Agency began the Salazar study with startup Dark in November 2024 to examine the capture of dangerous objects in low Earth orbit, but Dark announced the end of its operations in October 2025, so it is not an active rival to these U.S. providers today.

Why orbital debris matters

Earth’s orbital lanes are already crowded. The European Space Agency’s 2025 environment report, based on data through the end of 2024, said about 40,000 objects were being tracked, but only around 11,000 were active satellites, and it estimated more than 1.2 million debris objects larger than about 0.4 inch.

That is why a non-destructive inspection mission deserves attention beyond the defense world. A 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test created more than 3,000 tracked fragments, and a U.S. Space Force article said an estimated 2,700 were still in orbit in 2023, moving through a region where debris can travel around 17,000 mph.

The orbital chase itself produced no destructive debris because neither spacecraft struck the other. Still, the technology is not automatically benign.

The same rendezvous skills can support inspection, satellite servicing, debris removal, or a threatening close approach, which is why experts keep calling for clearer behavior, communication, and safe separation in orbit.

What happens next

Rocket Lab said Pioneer will remain in operation for several more months while Space Safari assigns additional rendezvous and proximity tasks. True Anomaly is aiming for a faster tempo as well, saying the next step is to perform these operations more often and across more orbital regions.

At the end of the day, VICTUS HAZE did more than beat a clock. It showed that responsive launch, tracking, and close inspection can operate as one chain, and that better information may give commanders more options before a crisis turns destructive.

The press release was published on Rocket Lab.



