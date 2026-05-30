A Kentucky mother and daughter rejected $26 million from a data center buyer, and their reason turns farmland into a bigger warning

A proposed hyperscale data center in Mason County, Kentucky, has moved from local debate to a much bigger question for rural America. After officials approved zoning for a more than 2,000-acre project near Maysville, Ida Huddleston, 82, and her daughter Delsia Bare are still not selling the farmland sought by developers. The cloud needs land, too.

The offers are staggering, with Huddleston offered $60,000 an acre for her 71-acre property, while Bare turned down $48,000 an acre for 463 acres, adding up to more than $26 million. For this family, however, the math is not just about money. It is about food, water, power, neighbors, and whether a working farm can be treated like empty space.

The farm is not for sale

For many families, $26 million would be a life-changing number. Huddleston’s answer has been very different, telling LEX 18, “I don’t want your money, I don’t need your money.” Her final message was even blunter, “I’m staying put.”

Bare has also raised concern about the company behind the project not being publicly identified. When the buyer is shaping what happens to a person’s home, farm, and future, that kind of secrecy can feel like more than a business detail.

Why tech wants rural ground

The proposed campus is not a small server room tucked behind an office park. Local reporting on the submitted application describes a site near Big Pond Pike, Germantown Road and Valley Pike Road, with six data center buildings, mechanical yards, substations, water tanks, storm ponds and other infrastructure.

The project area is about 2,080 acres, with roughly 1,350 acres expected to be disturbed. That helps explain why rural land is so attractive to data center developers. They need space, large power connections, cooling systems, and room for future expansion.

A Berkeley Lab report produced with Department of Energy support found that data centers consumed about 4.4% of total U.S. electricity in 2023 and could reach 6.7% to 12% by 2028.

In everyday terms, the cloud sits in hot buildings filled with equipment that must run all day and all night. That is why residents start asking about grid upgrades, backup systems, noise, and the electric bill.

Water is the local question

Water is one of the biggest concerns when a major data center comes to a rural area. The Environmental Protection Agency says developers should work early with local water systems, look at possible effects on supply and rates, and consider less water-intensive cooling methods such as closed-loop liquid cooling.

That is important in Mason County because the project application described a closed-loop liquid cooling system that would recirculate fluid and consume no water for cooling during normal operations. The same application said water would come from the Western Mason Water District and the City of Maysville.

That detail matters, but it does not settle every worry. Residents still want clear answers about construction needs, emergency operations, long-term monitoring, and who checks the numbers after the buildings are running.

Farmland is already shrinking

The fight also lands in the middle of a national farmland squeeze. USDA’s 2022 Census of Agriculture found that the United States had just over 1.9 million farms and 880.1 million acres of land in farms, down 20.1 million acres from 2017.

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Kentucky is feeling the same pressure. The state had 69,425 farms in 2022, down from 75,966 in 2017, while land used for agriculture fell from 12.96 million acres to 12.43 million acres.

That is why this dispute reaches beyond one family. Once fertile ground is paved, graded, and wired into an industrial campus, it does not simply go back to being a field. It cannot be unplugged like a bad server.

Jobs and the tradeoff

Supporters have framed the project as a major economic engine. LEX 18 reported earlier that officials expected 400 full-time jobs and more than 1,500 construction jobs, which could make the project one of the county’s largest employers.

But later details in the submitted materials pointed to about 300 badge-in workers, including roughly 100 full-time employees, with construction planned for summer 2027. That difference is exactly why some residents remain cautious. Jobs matter in a rural county, as does permanence.

At the end of the day, this is not a clean fight between technology and tradition. It is a question of what a community gains, what it gives up, and whether local people trust the process enough to believe the trade is fair.

What happens next

WCPO reported that dozens of residents may have to move after the Mason County Fiscal Court approved zoning for the project, and that a related court hearing is set for June 26. That means the vote may have opened the door, but it has not answered every question about land, ownership, lawsuits, water, or public trust.

For Huddleston and Bare, the answer remains the same. The money may be massive, but the farm is not a blank space on a developer’s map. It is home.

The official zoning documents were published on the City of Maysville Data Center Zoning Public Information Page.



