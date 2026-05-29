When you build a house or renovate a garage, the materials list can feel like a shopping cart problem. Pick the cheapest panel, the fastest roof, and move on. But the stakes are higher than most of us realize because the buildings and construction sector consumes about 32% of global energy and contributes roughly 34% of global CO2 emissions, according to UNEP.

That context helps explain why the builder behind the “Master Sergeyich” channel has been warning readers to avoid a handful of popular “budget” materials, from hollow polycarbonate panels to glass-magnesium boards.

His message is blunt: if a material looks cheap and easy today, it can become a maintenance headache and a climate problem tomorrow.

Durability is climate policy in disguise

UNEP also notes that the sector depends heavily on materials like cement and steel that are responsible for about 18% of global emissions. That is before you even switch on the lights or run the AC.

In practical terms, “low carbon” is not just about solar panels or heat pumps, it is also about service life. A roof you replace twice can erase a lot of the climate progress you thought you were buying.

Construction waste is not a rounding error

The US Environmental Protection Agency estimates the United States generated 600 million tons of construction and demolition debris in 2018, which it says is more than twice the amount of municipal solid waste. EPA also says demolition represents more than 90% of total C and D debris generation, while construction is less than 10%.

Fast-aging materials accelerate that churn. They also hit businesses through warranty disputes, insurance claims, and higher financing costs on projects that start to look risky. For homeowners, it shows up as a surprise line item when the contractor says “it needs to be replaced already.”

Polycarbonate fails fast when UV protection is an afterthought

Polycarbonate is everywhere, from patio covers to carports, because it is lightweight and easy to cut. The catch is sunlight, since UV exposure and oxidation can change the sheet’s color, and one technical note warns humidity can speed up the yellowing.

Quality matters more than the label on the receipt. Danpal, a manufacturer of polycarbonate systems, says a standard uncoated polycarbonate sheet can keep its appearance for about five to seven years before yellowing begins, while UV-protected products are designed and marketed to last longer.

Wood facades can work, but only with upkeep

Wood cladding can be a solid environmental choice when sourced responsibly, and many architects love the look. But it is not “set it and forget it” since coatings are the real shield against sun and rain. Miss a maintenance cycle and the surface can start to fade and invite moisture where you do not want it.

Guidance from Swedish Wood puts typical recoating intervals for wood stain around four to five years, with many paints lasting longer depending on product type and exposure. That is not a deal breaker, but it is a schedule you have to accept, like changing the oil in your car.

Bitumen sheets show how warranties shape the business case

Onduline is not new, and the company says its cellulose-bitumen roofing and under-roofing material dates back to 1944. Today, published warranties vary by product and region, with one UK page stating a 15-year weatherproof warranty for “Onduline Classic” under normal use when fixed and maintained according to instructions.

Other Onduline guidance also says roofs can last about 15 to 20 years with proper installation and maintenance. Meanwhile, an Environmental Product Declaration for corrugated bitumen sheets models a 50-year lifespan in a specific under-roof application, which is not the same thing as an exposed roof in harsh weather.

Choosing durable, high-quality materials over budget alternatives is a critical step in reducing construction waste and lowering long-term maintenance costs.

Magnesium oxide boards are a reminder that moisture wins

Glass-magnesium panels and magnesium oxide boards are often sold on fire resistance and strength. Yet a Technical University of Denmark conference paper documented moisture damage in Danish ventilated façades, including boards absorbing humidity and leaking salty water, along with corrosion of fittings and anchors and mold growth.

In New Zealand, a BRANZ study also concluded that tested board types absorbed unacceptable amounts of water from a humid environment.

This is not just a homeowner problem, either, because the Department of Defense uses Unified Facilities Criteria for DoD projects, and the UFC framework explicitly leans on life-cycle cost analysis that can include comparing compliant materials and accounting for repair and replacement costs.

Before you sign off on the “budget” option, ask for the boring paperwork, including test standards, installation instructions, and any Environmental Product Declarations. It is one of the few ways to judge whether a material is likely to last through sticky summer heat and the next wet winter without sending you back to the store.

The official statement was published on US EPA.



