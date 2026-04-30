A fourth nuclear plant is now on the table, and the real question is how fast the next energy buildout is about to accelerate

Kazakhstan’s new Atomic Energy Agency is already thinking beyond the first reactor site on the shores of Lake Balkhash. This week, agency chair Almasadam Satkaliyev said the northern Kostanay region could become “a promising location” for a nuclear power plant in “20 to 30 years,” effectively adding a new dot to the country’s fast-expanding energy map.

The bigger point is not just geography. Kazakhstan has approved a national nuclear strategy that calls for at least three nuclear power plants by 2050 and leaves the door open to a fourth, a buildout officials frame as both a climate move and an energy security upgrade.

If that sounds like a long timeline, remember that power shortages and intense summer heat do not wait for megaprojects to catch up.

Kostanay joins Kazakhstan’s shortlist

Satkaliyev spoke in Astana near the presidential complex, outlining several locations already under review. He pointed first to the Balkhash area, which he said can host up to six large power units, and to Kurchatov, which he described as a strong candidate for small and mid-sized reactors.

He also highlighted western Kazakhstan, where the country already has experience operating energy facilities, before naming Kostanay as a longer-term option.

That timing matters because Kazakhstan is not starting from zero anymore, with officials saying the first nuclear project has begun and at least three plants are expected to be operating by 2050.

Why the country is looking past coal

For the most part, the push is about reliability. Kazakhstan still leans heavily on coal power and has talked openly about the need for stable generation after years of tight capacity and imports, which is why nuclear keeps getting pitched as the firm backbone behind a cleaner grid.

There is also the climate angle, and it is not abstract. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has warned that Central Asia is “warming twice as fast as the global average,” while positioning nuclear energy as a strategic priority for a country that he said produces 40% of the world’s uranium.

Nuclear power is also a sensitive subject in Kazakhstan because of the region’s history with Soviet nuclear weapons testing, so public trust is part of the engineering.

The climate math looks good, with fine print

On paper, nuclear power is one of the lowest-carbon sources of electricity. The OECD notes that the IPCC’s median estimate for nuclear lifecycle emissions is about 12 grams of CO2 equivalent per kilowatt-hour, roughly in the same ballpark as wind and far below fossil fuels.

But emissions do not fall just because a reactor comes online. The IEA expects global electricity demand to grow by an average 3.6% a year from 2026 to 2030, driven by industry, air conditioning, and data centers, which means new clean supply can get swallowed by new demand.

Naturally, Kazakhstan’s nuclear timeline has to run in parallel with faster wins like grid upgrades, efficiency, and new renewables.

Water, waste, and the hard parts people notice

Site selection is where ecology meets engineering. Kazakhstan has already asked the International Atomic Energy Agency to review its process for assessing external hazards like meteorology and seismic risks, and the IAEA has stressed that broad involvement across authorities is “the best guarantee of success” with safety for workers, the public, and the environment.

Water is part of the conversation, too, especially near Lake Balkhash, where the first planned plant site is located and where critics have pointed to worries about the lake’s long-term health.

That is why the strategy’s promise to build an approach for handling radioactive waste and used fuel “aimed at minimizing environmental risks” is not a box-checking exercise, it is the social license question.

Kazakhstan is also signaling that new nuclear does not have to mean only mega-reactors. The plan calls for studying SMR-based plants that could replace decommissioned coal facilities, which is a tempting idea in cities that depend on combined heat and power through the winter. Still, SMRs are not a shortcut if regulators, supply chains, and emergency planning are not ready.

Security, tech, and business will decide the pace

A nuclear buildout is also a national security project, even if it is strictly civilian. The government’s strategy explicitly calls out “physical nuclear security” along with digital solutions and a high level of information security, a reminder that modern reactors have to be protected not only from natural hazards but also from cyber threats and sabotage.

Business realities are pushing in the same direction as the climate narrative.

Kazakhstan has tapped Russia’s Rosatom and China’s CNNC to lead consortiums for its first plants, and at the same time it is attracting big-ticket renewables like TotalEnergies’ $1.2 billion Mirny wind project, a 1-gigawatt build paired with a 600-megawatt-hour battery, as the country aims for 15% renewables in electricity generation by 2030.

For households and factories, it all lands in one place: the electric bill and whether the lights flicker when demand spikes.

Kostanay may be decades away, but the test starts now. Kazakhstan is trying to build a cleaner grid without trading one set of environmental headaches for another, and without leaving critical infrastructure exposed.

The official statement was published on gov.kz.