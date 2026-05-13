Warren Buffett’s two-list rule gets a ChatGPT twist, and the most useful part is not choosing five goals but killing the other 20 

Most people think of ChatGPT as a tool for writing emails, summarizing documents, or getting quick answers. But a simple productivity experiment shows something more interesting. Used carefully, AI can act like a filter for the messy pile of goals, projects, and “someday” ideas that quietly eat up our attention.

The test used the famous “two-list” rule often attributed to Warren Buffett. The idea is simple: write down 25 goals, choose the five that matter most, and move the other 20 onto a list to avoid, not a list to save for later.

AI meets old-school focus

The person running the experiment gave ChatGPT a long list of goals and asked it to organize them by impact, urgency, long-term value, and alignment with personal priorities. That is where the exercise became more than a digital notebook.

Instead of treating every ambition as equally important, ChatGPT grouped the goals into practical areas like career, health, family, creative work, money, and home life. Sometimes, just seeing the chaos sorted into buckets can lower the pressure.

But here is the uncomfortable part. The tool did not simply choose what looked useful, it also helped separate real priorities from goals that mostly created guilt, vanity, or the pleasant feeling of “being productive” without actually moving anything forward.

Why the second list matters

The five-item list was helpful, but the real breakthrough came from the second list. Seeing 20 goals labeled as things to avoid can feel harsh at first. After all, many of them may still be good ideas.

That is the point–the hardest distractions are often not silly ones. They are reasonable, attractive, and easy to justify when the real work feels slow or boring.

In practical terms, the Buffett-style rule changes the question. Instead of asking “Do I care about this?” it asks “Does this belong in this season of my life?” That small shift matters, especially when work, family, health, and money all seem to be shouting at once.

The environmental catch

There is also a wider tech lesson here. Every AI prompt runs through digital infrastructure, and that infrastructure has a real energy footprint. The International Energy Agency estimated that data centers used about 415 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2024, roughly 1.5% of global electricity consumption.

By the IEA’s base case, data center electricity use could more than double to around 945 terawatt-hours by 2030, with AI as a major driver of that growth. That does not mean people should panic every time they ask ChatGPT for help. But it does mean smarter use matters.

Think of it like the electric bill. One light left on is not the whole problem, but waste becomes visible when millions of homes do the same thing every night.

A cleaner way to use ChatGPT

The better approach is not to use AI for everything. It is to use it for decisions that actually reduce waste, whether that waste is time, money, attention, or energy.

In this case, ChatGPT worked best when it was given a messy but honest list. The user included big goals, vague goals, embarrassing goals, and plans that felt emotionally sticky. That gave the model enough context to identify what was truly useful and what was just mental clutter.

OpenAI says saved memories are details ChatGPT can remember and use in future conversations, while reference chat history can help it draw on past chats when the feature is enabled. Users can turn these settings on or off and manage saved memories in personalization settings.

What users should keep in mind

This kind of exercise should not become another daily chore. If someone asks AI to reorganize their life every morning, the tool may become the distraction it was supposed to remove.

A better rhythm would be monthly, or whenever priorities feel especially crowded. The prompt can be simple, just ask ChatGPT to list your 25 goals, choose the five with the strongest long-term value, and explain why the other 20 should be avoided for now.

The key word is “for now.” A goal can be meaningful and still not belong on this week’s schedule.

The takeaway

The most useful part of the experiment was not that ChatGPT made a perfect plan. It was that it gave the user permission to stop carrying every goal at once.

That is a business lesson, a tech lesson, and, to a smaller but real extent, an environmental one. Better prompts can mean fewer wasted prompts. Better focus can mean fewer abandoned projects, fewer pointless meetings, and fewer digital systems nobody needed in the first place.

At the end of the day, the smartest use of AI may not be doing more. It may be choosing less, then doing it well.

The full report was published on the International Energy Agency.



