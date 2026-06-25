Rochester researchers turned sunlight into a desalination tool that leaves no liquid brine, while pulling lithium from salty water

A new solar desalination system from the University of Rochester could change how dry coastal regions look at the ocean. Instead of making fresh water while leaving behind a difficult brine stream, the device uses sunlight and laser-treated black metal to produce drinking water and collect the remaining salts as solids.

That matters because desalination is no longer a futuristic backup plan. WHO and UNICEF estimate that 2.1 billion people still lack safely managed drinking water, while cities, farms, and industries are already searching for more reliable supplies in a hotter, drier world.

A water fix with a waste problem

For years, desalination has carried a frustrating trade-off. It can turn seawater into usable water, but conventional methods such as reverse osmosis and thermal distillation can be energy-intensive and create concentrated brine that has to go somewhere.

That “somewhere” is often the sea, which is where the environmental headache begins. Brine can raise salinity and lower oxygen in nearby water, adding stress for marine life already dealing with warming oceans and pollution.

The Rochester approach

The Rochester team built a solar-thermal system around black metal panels etched with femtosecond lasers. The treatment makes the surface extremely attractive to water and highly absorbent, so a thin film of seawater moves across the panel while sunlight provides the heat for evaporation.

The vapor is then condensed into fresh water, while salts and minerals are pushed away from the active region of the panel. In practical terms, that means the surface does not have to fight the same crusty buildup that often clogs solar evaporation systems using real ocean water.

The coffee stain clue

Here is the clever part. The team used the same kind of physics you see after a drop of coffee dries on a table, when the darker material gathers around the edge.

Researchers call it the “coffee ring” effect, and Guo’s team paired it with salt creeping to move minerals toward passive areas of the panel. “We use that same principle to advance the salts to the passive region,” Guo said.

Real seawater, not just lab saltwater

Many solar desalination experiments work well with simple saltwater, but the ocean is not just water and table salt. Magnesium, calcium, and other dissolved materials can form hard deposits, a bit like the scale that builds up in a shower head, only much more intense.

That is why the real-water tests matter. In the peer-reviewed paper, the system treated water from the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian oceans, operated continuously for weeks, and reported nearly complete salt extraction without liquid brine discharge.

In lab-standard one-sun tests, the device achieved an average evaporation rate of about 0.36 pounds of water per square foot per hour and a salt harvesting rate of about 0.013 pounds per square foot per hour. The study also reported roughly 74% solar-to-vapor conversion efficiency, which is the kind of data engineers will watch closely as the idea moves beyond the bench.

Why lithium changes the story

Fresh water is only half the headline. The same platform can be modified with hydrogen titanate nanoparticles in its micro-grooves, creating tiny selective traps for lithium ions.

That matters because lithium sits at the center of rechargeable battery supply chains, from electric vehicles to grid storage. In a related Journal of Materials Chemistry A paper, the researchers said global lithium demand had surged by more than 150% in three years, a sharp reminder that clean-energy hardware still depends on mined materials.

From waste pile to resource stream

Using Great Salt Lake water, the Rochester group extracted about 50% of the lithium from salts left after desalination. The lithium share in the resulting material rose from 0.09% in the original salt-lake water to 70.12%, making it much more attractive as a feedstock for later refining.

YouTube: @UniversityRochester.

That does not mean seawater panels will suddenly replace lithium mines. But it does suggest a different model, one where water treatment plants, coastal communities, and industrial sites might one day recover useful materials instead of treating every leftover as waste.

What it could mean for coastal regions

For drought-prone places, the promise is easy to understand. A modular solar desalination system that produces water without chemical pretreatment or brine dumping could be useful for remote communities, islands, emergency response, and small coastal installations.

Still, there is a big gap between a working prototype and a commercial water system. Rochester says the technology has been demonstrated in small proof-of-concept devices, and the next challenge is scale, cost, durability, maintenance, and manufacturing.

A cleaner path, if it scales

At the end of the day, the idea is not just to squeeze water out of the ocean. It is to rethink the whole process so that sunlight does more work, liquid waste is minimized, and valuable minerals are not ignored.

The environmental case is especially strong if future systems can avoid sending hypersalty brine back into fragile marine areas. The business case depends on whether recovered minerals, especially lithium, can help offset installation and operating costs.

For now, the Rochester breakthrough is best understood as a promising lab-scale route, not a finished product. But it points to a future where desalination could look less like a one-way drain on energy and more like a circular system for water, minerals, and cleaner supply chains.

The official statement was published on the University of Rochester News Center.



