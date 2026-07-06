A Chinese farmer in his 60s built an 11,000-pound homemade submarine in his village and launched it into a river in Anhui, as if it were an impromptu naval test

Imagine walking by a rural river and watching a black steel cylinder slip under the water like something from a shipyard test range.

That is what happened in Anhui, China, where Zhang Shengwu, a farmer in his 60s, built a homemade submarine called “Big Black Fish” that can carry two people and dive to 26 ft. The roughly 11,000-lb. vessel drew public attention after a river test in Hanshan County in July 2025.

This is not a naval breakthrough, and it is not a certified consumer toy. Still, it matters because it puts three big questions in one small cockpit: how far can self-taught technology go, who checks safety when it enters public waterways, and could low-cost underwater machines one day help local communities understand the rivers they rely on?

A river idea becomes steel

Zhang did not come from a university lab. He grew up around boats in Zhangdu village, worked as a carpenter, welder, and in shipping, and later built a sand and gravel wharf where he watched cargo vessels move along the water every day.

The idea took shape in 2014 after he watched a television program about a self-made submarine. “If others can do it, why can’t I?” he recalled, according to People’s Daily Online. That little question became a decade-long project.

His first attempt was modest but serious. He spent about $700 on steel plates, batteries, and an engine, then built a prototype about 20 ft. long, about 4 ft. tall, weighing roughly 4,400 lbs. It leaked underwater, but it still earned him a utility model patent.

What Big Black Fish can do

The second-generation vessel is far more ambitious. China Daily reported that Zhang invested more than $5,570 into the newer submarine, which has room for two people and can travel at about 4.6 mph underwater.

Mechanically, Big Black Fish works through a familiar submarine principle. Water enters ballast tanks so the vessel loses buoyancy and sinks, then drains out so it can return to the surface. Zhang also added about 4,400 lbs. of concrete to the bottom to improve stability.

The power system is also simple. Zhang said a small battery and an electric motor can push the heavy craft underwater, and he noted that it can stay submerged for about half an hour without leaking. It can even reverse, a small detail that matters when a machine is moving in a narrow river instead of open water.

After a decade of development, farmer Zhang Shengwu successfully piloted his 5-ton, battery-powered submarine in a public river trial.

Why pressure matters

A 26-ft. dive may sound shallow compared with military submarines or deep-sea research vehicles. But water pressure builds quickly, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explains that for every 33 ft. of depth, pressure increases by one atmosphere.

That is why welds, hatches, seals, batteries, and emergency systems are not minor details.

Zhang appears to understand at least part of that challenge through hands-on experience. China Daily reported that he reinforced weld points and used silicone and adhesive to improve the watertight sealing. Still, the public reports available so far do not describe a formal safety certification for Big Black Fish.

That is where the wonder of the story gets complicated. A homemade submarine can inspire people, especially children who love machines, but underwater travel leaves very little room for error. One weak seal can turn a clever invention into a very dangerous ride.

Rural innovation, not a war machine

The striking part of Zhang’s story is not only the submarine, it is where it came from. Big Black Fish was not born in a defense contractor’s workshop or a coastal engineering school, but in a rural setting where tools, patience, and local river knowledge did much of the work.

YouTube: @ShanghaiEyeICS.

That does not make the vessel a military system. People’s Daily Online reported that Zhang hopes future projects will inspire children to embrace innovation and develop a stronger sense of national defense, but there is no evidence in the public reports that Big Black Fish is armed or intended for combat.

On the other hand, the defense connection is hard to ignore completely. Submarines are one of the most complex machines any country can build, and even a backyard version shows how powerful the idea remains. For many readers, that is the hook.

The river question

There is also an environmental angle here, even if Zhang’s project was not presented as an ecology mission. Rivers are working spaces, but they are also living systems. People fish in them, move goods through them, and depend on them in ways that are easy to overlook from a city office.

Could simple underwater vehicles one day help inspect riverbeds, lost nets, pollution, or damaged structures? Possibly. That promise only works, however, if the technology is safe, controlled, and respectful of the water it enters.

After ten years of work, farmer Zhang Shengwu successfully launched his custom-built 5-ton submarine, a project that showcases remarkable DIY engineering despite lacking formal safety certification.

Battery-powered designs may look cleaner than fuel-burning machines at first glance. Yet batteries, sealants, metal hulls, and test dives still need careful handling. At the end of the day, a river is not just a convenient proving ground.

A sign of a wider shift

China has been pushing rural modernization and technology-driven agriculture as part of a broader revitalization plan. A 2025 State Council policy report described innovation, better rural services, eco-friendly farming, and advanced tools such as 5G, big data, and the Internet of Things as part of that national effort.

Zhang’s submarine is not an official rural development project, and it should not be treated as one. But symbolically, it fits a bigger picture. It shows how technical curiosity can surface far from big-city innovation hubs.

That may be the real lesson of Big Black Fish. The machine is strange, risky, and impressive all at once. It is also a reminder that invention often begins with someone staring at an ordinary river and wondering what might be possible beneath it.

The press report was published on China Daily.



