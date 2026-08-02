Trina Solar set a world record with a commercial panel at 29.2% efficiency and 907 watts, verified independently by TÜV SÜD

China has taken another major step in the solar race. Trina Solar says its new perovskite and crystalline-silicon tandem module reached 907 watts of peak power and 29.2% full-area efficiency, with the result independently verified by TÜV SÜD.

A nearly one-kilowatt module could produce more electricity from crowded rooftops and land-limited solar farms, but efficiency alone will not decide whether the technology succeeds. Durability, manufacturing yield, cost, and environmental safeguards still stand between a record and a product used for decades.

A record beyond a tiny lab cell

Many solar breakthroughs are achieved on cells no larger than a postage stamp. Trina’s result is different because the company says the module uses a standard industrial area, follows mainstream industry specifications, and is built on its large-area 8.3-inch tandem cell platform.

The company increased tandem module output from 808 watts to 907 watts in just over one year. That is a 99-watt gain, or roughly 12%, and it suggests the engineering is moving quickly from small research devices toward full-size hardware.

Still, record does not mean ready for the checkout line. Trina has not announced a sales date, production volume, price, warranty, or expected annual degradation rate for this module. Its statement points to “strong commercial potential,” not immediate commercial availability.

Why two layers beat one

A conventional solar cell asks silicon to handle most of the sunlight by itself. A tandem design divides the work, with a perovskite top layer absorbing higher-energy light while the silicon cell below collects more of the light that passes through.

Less of the solar spectrum is wasted. Fraunhofer ISE says perovskite-silicon tandem cells have a theoretical efficiency ceiling above 43%, compared with less than 30% for a single-junction silicon cell. That extra headroom is why researchers are stacking materials instead of squeezing only incremental gains from silicon.

Trina Solar achieved a world record with a 907-watt commercial tandem solar panel reaching 29.2% efficiency, verified by TÜV SÜD.

Modules always lose some performance through glass, wiring, cell gaps, and electrical connections. Even so, reaching 29.2% across a full industrial-format module shows why tandem technology has become one of the most closely watched paths beyond conventional silicon.

The value is measured in space

For comparison, Trina’s 760-watt Vertex N G3 module is rated at up to 24.5% efficiency, while the tandem record stands at 29.2%. On an equal amount of panel surface, the tandem technology could theoretically deliver about 19% more rated power, or require roughly 16% less surface for the same capacity.

That comparison is an illustration, not a project forecast. Real installations must account for spacing, orientation, temperature, shading, inverters, and electrical losses. But the direction is clear.

On a warehouse roof, a data center, or a utility project hemmed in by roads and property lines, extra power density can be valuable. Fewer modules for the same megawatt target could also mean fewer racks, cables, connectors, and hours of installation work, depending on the final product design.

A test bench is not a solar farm

A certified power figure is measured under controlled conditions. Solar panels in the real world face summer heat, winter cold, dust, humidity, partial shade, and years of daily electrical stress.

The reported TÜV SÜD verification supports the 907-watt measurement, but it does not by itself prove a 25-year or 30-year service life. For project developers and lenders, long-term degradation data and bankable warranties will matter as much as the headline efficiency.

That is the next hurdle. A record can win attention in a day, while reliability is earned one season at a time.

Durability remains the hard part

The U.S. Department of Energy notes that perovskites can degrade when exposed to moisture and oxygen, as well as prolonged light, heat, voltage, and combinations of those stresses. That weakness has kept many promising perovskite devices from matching the long operating history of silicon modules.

Trina says its researchers improved perovskite film uniformity, interfacial passivation, and the way the two layers match the solar spectrum. The company also reports better operational stability, but its announcement does not provide public field results or long-duration test data for the 907-watt module.

A panel installed on a desert rack or a humid factory roof gets no special treatment. Encapsulation, sealing, and stable interfaces will have to work every day, not just during a record measurement.

The environmental math is not automatic

Higher efficiency could reduce the amount of module surface, mounting hardware, and supporting equipment needed for each unit of capacity. Provided the panels last as long as today’s best silicon products, that could lower material use and environmental impacts for each kilowatt-hour generated.

But there is another issue. Many high-performing metal-halide perovskite designs contain lead, although Trina did not disclose the exact chemistry of this particular module. Researchers are working on lead containment, recovery, recycling, and alternative formulations, and those safeguards should be part of any large-scale rollout.

Trina Solar has achieved a world record with its commercial-format tandem solar module, reaching 907 watts and 29.2% efficiency as verified by TÜV SÜD.

A clean-energy technology should be judged by lifetime output, not one laboratory snapshot. A very efficient module that degrades early or is difficult to recycle would surrender part of its environmental advantage.

China gains another strategic edge

The International Energy Agency’s solar supply chain assessment found that China’s share exceeded 80% across the main stages of panel manufacturing. That scale has helped drive solar costs down, but it has also concentrated much of the industry in one country.

Trina’s record matters because a manufacturer with deep supply chain experience may be better placed to turn a tandem breakthrough into factory output. The business race is no longer only about who can build the best cell. It is about who can manufacture millions of reliable modules at a price project owners will accept.

For competitors in the United States, Europe, and elsewhere in Asia, the message is straightforward. Tandem solar is moving from a scientific contest toward an industrial one.

What comes next

The next meaningful milestones will be less flashy than 907 watts. Watch for third-party damp-heat and thermal-cycle results, outdoor field data, production yields, warranty terms, recycling plans, and a price per watt that can compete with mature silicon products.

For now, Trina’s module is an important bridge between laboratory efficiency and industrial-scale equipment. If it can hold that performance for decades and survive mass production, tandem panels could change how much clean electricity fits on a roof or a parcel of land.

The press release was published on Trinasolar.



