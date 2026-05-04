The United States gives a 759-megawatt nuclear plant another 20 years of life, enough to power 570,000 homes until 2050 

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has renewed the operating license for Duke Energy’s H.B. Robinson Nuclear Plant in South Carolina for an additional 20 years, clearing the 759-megawatt reactor to keep running through 2050.

That matters for the climate and for your electric bill, because keeping an existing low-carbon power source online can be faster than replacing it.

What do you do when electricity demand is rising, the air conditioner is humming, and the grid cannot afford surprises? More often, you squeeze extra life from proven infrastructure. Robinson is one of the clearest examples of that shift, and nuclear is right in the middle of it.

A 2050 bet on always-on power

Robinson is located in Hartsville, South Carolina, and Duke Energy says it can supply enough electricity for about 570,000 homes. The company is framing the renewal as a way to protect reliability and affordability as regional demand grows.

The local economic stakes are concrete, too. Duke says the plant supports nearly 500 jobs, contributes about $28 million a year in local taxes, and has already seen $1.7 billion in equipment upgrades tied to long-term operation.

Why nuclear shows up in climate math

On climate, the key point is simple. Nuclear power has very low lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions compared with fossil fuels because it does not burn coal, oil, or gas to generate electricity.

The IPCC has compiled studies that put nuclear’s lifecycle emissions in the low tens of grams of CO2 equivalent per kilowatt-hour, with published ranges such as 4 to 110 g CO2eq per kilowatt-hour depending on assumptions like fuel processing and construction.

That is why keeping existing reactors running is often treated as a practical way to avoid higher emitting backup generation when the system is stressed.

Ecology is more than carbon

Still, ecology is not just a carbon spreadsheet. Big nuclear plants rely on cooling water, and regulators have to weigh local impacts like water withdrawals and heat discharge, especially as hotter summers push waterways closer to their limits.

Then there is spent nuclear fuel, which remains at many U.S. reactor sites because the country still does not have an operating permanent disposal repository. A license extension does not create that problem, but it does keep it in the frame for another generation.

The technology behind an 80-year-old reactor

A “subsequent license renewal” is the NRC’s term for extending a reactor’s operating life from 60 years out to 80 years. Robinson’s original operating license was issued in 1970 and an earlier renewal had already extended operations to 2030.

The agency says the process is built around detailed technical reviews and aging management plans aimed at keeping safety margins intact.

In Robinson’s case, Duke points to years of upgrades already completed, and its chief nuclear officer Steven Capps says the plant helps deliver “low cost, always-on electricity” while supporting “energy security” in the region.

The promise sounds big, but the real story is the slow, methodical engineering behind it.

Business logic for the Carolinas

Duke’s numbers explain why it is leaning in. The company says nuclear supplies about 51% of its customers’ electricity needs in the Carolinas, and it plans to seek subsequent renewals for all 11 of its operating nuclear units.

That strategy also fits a broader U.S. trend toward extending and upgrading existing plants to meet demand from electrification and power-hungry computing. Reuters has reported similar dynamics across the industry, including efforts to restart closed reactors and squeeze extra output from the ones still running.

Duke Energy’s H.B. Robinson Nuclear Plant will keep generating 759 megawatts of low-carbon electricity through 2050 after receiving a historic 20-year license extension from the NRC.

The defense angle is resilience

It is not only utilities thinking this way. The Department of Defense has been developing transportable microreactors under Project Pele, arguing that military installations need power that can keep critical missions running even when the broader grid is disrupted.

In early 2026, Reuters and the Associated Press reported the first air transport of a microreactor system on a C-17 aircraft as part of an effort to prove rapid deployability.

These are smaller systems than grid reactors like Robinson, but they show how energy security and low-carbon power planning are now intertwined across civilian and defense worlds.

What to watch next

Speed is the obvious story line. World Nuclear News reported that the NRC completed its Robinson review under a new accelerated timeline, which can cut uncertainty for utilities and investors, but only if transparency keeps pace.

The harder question is balance. License renewals can buy time for more wind, solar, storage, and transmission to scale, but they can also delay tough decisions about waste, water, and long-term grid design.

At the end of the day, the impact will feel mundane, steady power during the summer months and fewer ugly surprises on the monthly bill.

The press release was published on Duke Energy Investor Relations.