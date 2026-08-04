The smallest country in South America just struck a huge oil deposit that could rewrite its entire economy

Suriname has crossed a major energy threshold. PETRONAS says eight successful wells in offshore Block 52 have now unlocked more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources, following two new discoveries and a successful appraisal.

President Jennifer Simons said the result “sets the base for multiple oil and gas developments and a brighter future for Suriname.”

That headline number needs context. It combines oil and natural gas on an energy-equivalent basis, so it does not mean 1 billion physical barrels of crude or 1 billion barrels of proved reserves.

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Still, for South America’s smallest sovereign country, with about 640,000 people and a 2025 GDP of roughly $4.52 billion, the find could be both transformative and environmentally defining.

What PETRONAS found

The Caiman-1 exploration well was drilled in 295 feet of water to a total depth of about 16,617 feet, where it encountered several oil-bearing Cretaceous sandstone layers. About 5 miles east of the Sloanea gas discovery, SAC-1 reached roughly 14,961 feet in 2,001 feet of water and found gas-bearing sandstone with strong test results.

Roystonea-2 added another important piece. Drilled around 4.3 miles north of Roystonea-1, the appraisal well confirmed that oil-bearing reservoirs extend farther than previously established and showed strong productivity.

PETRONAS operates Block 52 with an 80% interest, while Staatsolie’s Paradise Oil Company holds 20% and the Malaysian producer has interests in seven other Surinamese offshore blocks.

Suriname has unlocked more than one billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources across Block 52, marking a major milestone for its economy.

A massive economic jolt

Block 52 is only one part of Suriname’s offshore buildout. The separate GranMorgu project in Block 58 carries a $10.5 billion investment, targets first oil in 2028, and is designed to produce up to 220,000 barrels per day from resources estimated near 760 million barrels.

TotalEnergies expects between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in local spending and more than 6,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, while the overall investment is more than twice Suriname’s annual GDP, although spending will be spread across several years.

For people in Paramaribo and smaller coastal communities, the promise is easy to picture. Oil and gas income could support hospitals, schools, flood defenses, ports, and digital infrastructure, while local contracts could create new careers beyond the drilling rigs.

But the World Bank says nearly half of public revenue and more than 80% of exports already come from mining, so another commodity boom could deepen dependence rather than fix it.

The green paradox

Suriname is not an ordinary future oil producer. About 94.5% of its territory is forested, helping make it one of the world’s most carbon-negative countries, yet its low-lying coastal population remains exposed to flooding and about 17.5% of residents live below the World Bank’s poverty threshold for upper-middle-income countries.

Can a rainforest climate leader also become a major fossil-fuel exporter without losing credibility?

To a large extent, the answer will depend on what happens before production begins, because environmental permits must do more than fill a binder.

Suriname can require transparent reviews, public marine baseline data, strong financial guarantees, and realistic spill-response plans rather than treating approvals as routine paperwork. For fishing families, the risk is not abstract, since oil exposure can harm fish, shellfish, seabirds, and marine mammals, with eggs and larvae often among the most vulnerable.

Technology helps but does not erase the footprint

GranMorgu shows what lower-emission offshore engineering can look like. TotalEnergies says its floating production vessel will use an all-electric design, avoid routine flaring, reinject associated gas, and continuously monitor methane, with company-estimated operating emissions below about 35 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent.

Those features apply to Block 58, however, and should not be assumed for PETRONAS’s Block 52 development, while lower production emissions do not remove the carbon released when the fuels are eventually used.

PETRONAS announces a massive oil and gas milestone in Suriname’s offshore Block 52, unlocking over 1 billion barrels of equivalent resources.

The gas side may be even more important to watch. Sloanea has already been declared commercially viable, and its proposed development includes subsea wells and a floating liquefied natural gas facility, with a final investment decision targeted by the end of 2026.

Methane is responsible for around 30% of the rise in global temperatures since the Industrial Revolution, and the energy sector produces more than 35% of human-caused methane, so leak detection, independent measurement, and strict limits on venting and flaring cannot be afterthoughts.

What comes next

A positive investment decision could put Sloanea on track for first gas around 2030, while PETRONAS says the latest results strengthen the case for several oil and gas developments. Yet the oil discoveries have not all been declared commercial, and recoverable resources do not automatically become profitable reserves.

Suriname is also offering about 27,027 square miles across five additional offshore sectors, which will increase the workload for regulators and technical agencies.

The safest fiscal path is to save part of any windfall and spend through a long-term rule instead of chasing the oil price of the moment. That can reduce boom-and-bust pressure and give local companies time to develop skills rather than being crowded out by imported labor, equipment, and sudden cost increases.

The prize is not more barrels. It is whether Suriname can convert temporary underground wealth into lasting aboveground resilience through transparent revenue rules, skilled local jobs, stronger institutions, and serious investment in forests and climate protection.

The press release was published on PETRONAS.



