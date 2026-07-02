The AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 have become a major topic in the debate over hearing health, as they can reduce loud noise but aren’t always a substitute for good concert earplugs

If you see someone at a concert with AirPods in, they may not be ignoring the band. More likely, they are trying to soften the wall of sound without missing the vocals, the bass drop, or the friend shouting from one seat over.

That small habit has now become a real tech story. Apple’s Hearing Protection feature is built into AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 across listening modes, but the key takeaway is important. They can reduce loud sound, yet they are not the same thing as dedicated concert earplugs, especially when a venue is truly roaring.

Why AirPods are showing up at concerts

The shift started as a practical crowd behavior. AirPods are already in people’s pockets, so using them as makeshift earplugs at festivals feels almost automatic. No extra case, no foam plugs from the venue bar, no awkward orange cylinders sticking out of your ears.

Apple gave that behavior a more official frame when it added hearing health tools to AirPods Pro 2. The FDA also authorized Apple’s Hearing Aid Feature as the first over-the-counter hearing aid software device for compatible AirPods Pro, intended for adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.

That approval was about hearing assistance, not concert safety. Still, it helped move AirPods from “just earbuds” into a bigger category of consumer health devices. Apple later said AirPods Pro 3 expanded the company’s hearing health experience and brought Hearing Protection to users in more regions, including the EU and UK after certification.

What the feature actually does

Apple says Hearing Protection is active by default when any listening mode is turned on. Transparency mode is meant for situations where you still want awareness, such as concerts or sporting events. Adaptive mode is for changing sound levels, while Active Noise Cancellation gives a steadier layer of protection.

The numbers matter. In Apple’s October 2024 data sheet for AirPods Pro 2, Transparency mode at 100 dB has estimated total attenuation of 11 to 15 dB. Adaptive Audio at the same level rises to 25 to 29 dB, and Active Noise Cancellation reaches 25 to 30 dB.

At 110 dB, Adaptive Audio and Active Noise Cancellation are listed at 25 to 30 dB of attenuation. That sounds impressive, and in many cases it is. Apple also warns, though, that the feature is not suitable for sustained sounds louder than 110 dBA or for extremely loud impulse sounds such as fireworks, gunfire, or jackhammers.

While AirPods offer convenient sound reduction, audiologists recommend dedicated earplugs for high-decibel events to ensure consistent, passive protection.

The 85 dB problem

Why does everyone keep talking about 85 dB? NIOSH, part of the CDC, sets its recommended occupational exposure limit at 85 dBA over an eight-hour work shift. It also says noise above 85 dBA is considered hazardous.

There is a catch, though. NIOSH notes its workplace limit is not designed to cover every recreational exposure, including concerts, sports events, hunting, music listening, or other noisy hobbies. A loud night out still counts toward your ears, even if it does not happen at work.

Apple uses exposure limits to show how quickly risk can rise. Its data sheet lists an unprotected exposure limit of only 8 minutes at 105 dB, while AirPods Pro 2 in Transparency mode at that level are listed at 2.5 to 6 hours. Adaptive Audio and Active Noise Cancellation extend that estimate much further, but only when fit, settings, and battery are right.

Why real earplugs still win

So, are AirPods better than nothing? For the most part, yes. They can lower exposure, and that is better than standing in front of a speaker stack with bare ears and hoping the ringing fades by morning.

Still, a high-fidelity earplug and an AirPod solve the problem differently. A concert earplug physically filters sound before it reaches the ear canal. AirPods rely on ear tips, microphones, processing, speakers, battery power, and a secure seal, which means more things have to go right.

Loop, one of the brands that helped make earplugs look more like an accessory than a medical product, says its Experience 2 model filters noise by 17 dB while keeping music clear. The company says its founders started Loop in 2016 after dealing with ringing ears from nightlife. That is the bigger lesson here: design changed behavior.

YouTube: @DrCliffAuD.

A small accessory, a bigger warning

This trend also says something about the way people now think about sound. Earplugs are no longer only for drummers, sound engineers, or people standing beside construction equipment. At festivals, they have become part of the checklist, right next to sunscreen, a portable charger, and a water bottle.

The reason is not just fashion. The World Health Organization says more than 1 billion people ages 12 to 35 are at risk of hearing loss because of recreational exposure to loud sound, including entertainment venues and personal audio devices. That is a huge number, and it makes the AirPods trend feel less like a meme and more like a public-health signal.

The FDA has put it plainly as well. Michelle Tarver, M.D., Ph.D., said, “Hearing loss is a significant public health issue impacting millions of Americans,” while discussing Apple’s OTC hearing aid authorization. That quote was not about concerts, but it captures why hearing tech is suddenly becoming mainstream.

While many fans are using AirPods for hearing protection at concerts, dedicated earplugs may still offer more reliable sound filtration.

What concertgoers should do next

The safest move is not complicated. Use proper hearing protection at loud shows, especially if you go often, stand near speakers, or leave venues with ringing ears. AirPods Pro with Hearing Protection can be a helpful backup, but a dedicated certified concert earplug is still the cleaner choice for long, loud events.

Fit matters more than many people think. Apple tells users to choose the right ear tip size and test the seal because poor fit reduces protection. It also warns that the feature stops working when the AirPods have no battery charge, when the listening mode is off, or when Loud Sound Reduction is disabled.

At the end of the day, the best concert is the one you can still hear clearly years later. AirPods may make hearing protection more normal, and that matters, but they should not make anyone careless.

The official support page was published on Apple Support.



