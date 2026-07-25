Sharjah broke ground on a Dh140 million bridge that could move 4,000 vehicles an hour

A Swedish-developed rigid wing is now helping propel Tirranna, a 755-foot Wallenius Wilhelmsen car carrier, during normal commercial voyages.

Oceanbird, the joint venture formed by Alfa Laval and Wallenius Lines, installed the Wing560 in Rotterdam in late June. The first shipboard prototype completed its harbor and sea acceptance tests on July 1, 2026, and targets an energy-efficiency gain of about 10%.

Can one automated sail really make a measurable dent in a modern cargo ship’s fuel bill? That 10% figure is a project target, not a verified result from months at sea, and the larger question is whether the wing can reduce engine demand without upsetting schedules, safety, or cargo operations.

This is less a return to old-fashioned sailing than a test of whether wind can become a dependable part of modern shipping economics.

A rigid sail, not canvas

Wing560 stands 151 feet from its foundation to the top. The aerodynamic wing itself is about 131 feet tall and 46 feet wide, giving it enough surface area to create useful thrust on a vessel far larger than anything associated with traditional sailing.

The system works more like an aircraft wing than the canvas sail most people picture. Air pressure across its rigid surface generates forward force, allowing the main engine to ease back when wind direction and speed are favorable. It can also tilt into a stowed position, while redundant hydraulic lines and a backup pump are designed to keep that function available.

DNV granted the design a certificate in the first week of June after reviewing safety, regulatory compliance, and the technical requirements for Tirranna. Oceanbird says the installation ran from June 21 through June 24 at Damen Shipyard before the vessel left Rotterdam with the wing onboard.

Why 10% matters

Oceanbird says one wing on an existing ship can save up to 10% of fuel and emissions on optimal routes, while Orcelle Horizon has set a roughly 10% energy-efficiency target for the Tirranna retrofit. The words “optimal routes” matter because actual performance will depend on heading, speed, weather routing, and how often the wing can remain in use.

For a fleet operator, even a modest reduction can count because every gallon not burned lowers both fuel purchases and emissions. But a headline estimate only becomes bankable when it survives crosswinds, calm days, maintenance, port calls, and seasonal route changes. No spreadsheet can replace sustained shipboard data.

The hard part begins at sea

Tirranna’s tall, flat-sided profile makes this a demanding test. Car carriers present a large surface to crosswinds, and adding a controlled aerodynamic wing means the system must produce useful thrust without creating unacceptable loads or complicating the ship’s handling. This is where the prototype has to earn trust.

Oceanbird staff will sail aboard for a limited period, monitoring use and measuring efficiency under commercial conditions. The vessel is also serving as a sensor-rich testbed for automation, safety procedures, and dynamic weather routing across global operations. Real life at sea will reveal far more than a calm harbor trial.

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Regulation changes the math

Wind assist is arriving as shipping faces tighter climate rules. The International Maritime Organization’s 2023 strategy calls for annual greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping to fall by at least 20% by 2030, while striving for 30%, compared with 2008. It targets net-zero emissions by or around 2050.

In Europe, FuelEU Maritime gives ships with wind-assisted propulsion a reward factor that can improve their calculated annual greenhouse gas intensity by up to 5%, depending on effective wind power.

The EU Emissions Trading System also covers large ships calling at European ports, so lower engine use can reduce physical emissions and carbon-related costs. In practical terms, wind is no longer only an environmental add-on.

The retrofit advantage

The IMO says zero or near-zero fuels and energy sources will be needed to meet shipping’s climate ambitions, but those options still have to be produced, delivered, stored, and used safely. Wind has a different appeal because the energy arrives without a fuel delivery.

The hardware can also be added to some existing vessels and work alongside conventional engines, efficiency upgrades, and future low-carbon fuels.

That does not make wind a universal solution. Calm routes, unfavorable headings, deck constraints, stability, visibility, and port operations can all limit the payoff. Still, a technology that trims fuel demand today can make every later fuel choice easier because the ship needs less energy to complete the same voyage.

From one wing to half the propulsion

Tirranna is the first full-scale demonstrator in Orcelle Horizon, an EU-funded group of 11 industry and research partners. Data from this one-wing retrofit will feed the design of Orcelle Wind, a multi-wing roll-on/roll-off vessel intended to obtain more than half of its propulsion energy from wind without sacrificing commercial performance.

Oceanbird has also said two additional Wing560 units are scheduled for an undisclosed vessel in spring 2027, suggesting the company is already moving beyond a single showcase installation. But scale will depend on verified savings, installation cost, reliability, and any effect on deck use or day-to-day operations. The sea will have the final say.

What to watch next

The most important figures will not come from a single windy crossing. Fleet buyers will want route-by-route fuel data, system availability, maintenance records, crew feedback, and evidence that schedules remain intact over changing seasons. A large sail in port is eye-catching, but a repeatable reduction in fuel bills is what turns it into a business.

For now, the Tirranna trial offers something the maritime sector badly needs, a full-scale test in ordinary service rather than another digital promise. “This is a pivotal moment for us, and it is just the beginning,” Oceanbird CEO Amrit Bhullar said.

The official press release was published on Oceanbird.



