France’s mushroom farms can’t find enough pickers, so robots may soon take over the harvest, leaving growers nervous

What happens when shoppers keep buying more mushrooms, but farms cannot find enough people to pick them? France is moving closer to that question after its button mushroom harvest climbed nearly 3% in 2025 to about 85,540 tons, even as growers warned that labor shortages are making future harvests less certain.

The French industry group ANICC now sees robotic harvesting as an increasingly serious option, not a distant experiment.

The machines are expensive, though, and growers are also under pressure to reduce their reliance on peat, a carbon-rich material used in mushroom production. The next phase of growth will depend on whether farms can solve both problems without pushing prices beyond what shoppers will pay.

A bigger crop with fewer hands

French button mushroom production reached about 85,540 tons in 2025, up from 83,110 tons a year earlier. Output for processing stabilized, while the fresh market continued to expand, according to figures presented at ANICC’s annual meeting on June 3 and 4.

The business is also highly concentrated. About 50 growers remain active, but roughly 10 large operations produce close to 80% of the national crop, while Pays de la Loire, Hauts-de-France, and Nouvelle-Aquitaine account for 86% of output. Smaller farms often add shiitake or oyster mushrooms and sell through local supply chains.

Climate-controlled rooms protect mushrooms from many of the weather swings that can damage field vegetables, though they do not remove risks linked to labor or investment costs. Stable growing conditions are useful, but someone still has to pick each delicate cap.

Why mushroom robots are difficult

“Finding workers for picking is becoming increasingly difficult,” ANICC Secretary General Réjane Mazier said. For a crop harvested repeatedly and sold on appearance, an empty picking shift can quickly become a quality and revenue problem.

A mushroom robot needs more than a mechanical arm. It must use cameras to identify caps that are ready, calculate their position in a crowded bed, and remove them with enough force to detach them but not enough to bruise them. Research systems commonly combine machine vision with suction tools or soft grippers.

That last step is where the job gets tricky. In one controlled 2024 study, a hybrid gripper picked isolated mushrooms successfully in every test, but its success rate fell to 64% when mushrooms grew in clusters. A supermarket tray may look simple, yet the farm technology behind it is anything but.

Facing mounting labor shortages and cheap imports, French mushroom growers are exploring robotic harvesting systems to protect future yields.

Imports still set the price

France imported 43,930 tons of fresh button mushrooms in 2025, down 3% for the fourth consecutive annual decline. Exports were only 397 tons, leaving the country with a large trade deficit despite the rise in domestic production.

Poland supplied nearly 37,480 tons, equal to 84% of French imports. The average imported price was about $1.33 per pound, while Polish mushrooms averaged about $1.29 per pound, according to recent exchange rates.

That price gap matters at the grocery shelf. Small 8.8-oz. packs, often imported from Poland, sold for about $1.12, a level Mazier said French growers could not match. Robots may lower labor pressure over time, but the initial investment could be hard for smaller farms already competing with low-priced imports.

The climate problem under the crop

Button mushrooms are grown in compost covered by a moisture-holding casing layer that commonly contains peat, and ANICC says trials with miscanthus chips are promising only as a partial replacement for now.

Why does that matter? Peatlands cover only a small share of the planet, but they store roughly twice as much carbon as all the world’s forests, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. Drainage and extraction can release stored carbon, so reducing peat use is not a cosmetic environmental target.

Research suggests partial substitution is more realistic than an overnight ban. A 2025 study found that some alternative casing materials could replace up to 75% of peat without a significant loss in total mushroom yield, though performance varies by material and growing system. That is encouraging, but it is not yet a universal recipe.

Facing persistent labor shortages and rising production demands, France’s mushroom industry is exploring robotic harvesting solutions alongside sustainable peat reduction methods to secure future harvests.

Fresh demand offers some breathing room

French consumers are still buying. In 2025, 68.5% of households purchased fresh cultivated mushrooms at least once, the highest rate outside the pandemic period, and the average household bought them 7.4 times during the year. Average spending reached about $16.84, while quantity held near 5.7 lbs. per household.

Hypermarkets and supermarkets accounted for 56% of household volume, and tray-packed products represented 72.9% of purchased volume. Canned mushrooms continued to lose buyers, but household purchases of frozen mushrooms rose for a third year to about 11,240 tons. Convenience is clearly shaping the aisle.

The roughly $5.65 million European promotion program reached 393 million contacts across nine countries and built an online community of 150,000 people. Yet ANICC said purchase intention was harder to shift, especially among younger consumers who cook fresh food less often. Attention does not always translate to dinner.

What comes next

French growers have a narrow path ahead. Automation could make harvests more dependable and protect domestic production, but the economics will favor larger companies unless financing, shared equipment, or lower-cost systems bring the entry price down. That could make an already concentrated industry even more concentrated.

At the same time, a robot does not solve the peat issue, and a peat substitute does not pick a mushroom. The strongest farms will likely be those that treat labor technology, environmental performance, traceability, and retail pricing as one connected business problem.

ANICC’s independently audited French-origin certification now covers nearly 70% of national production, giving growers another way to distinguish local mushrooms from imports. In practical terms, the label may help, but shoppers still notice the price on a small tray first.

The latest ANICC industry briefing was published on FreshPlaza France.



