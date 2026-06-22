What if a spacecraft could move without carrying fuel tanks, burning propellant, or throwing hot exhaust into the atmosphere? That is the eye-catching promise behind a new claim from Charles Buhler and Exodus Propulsion Technologies, a private company arguing that electric fields alone can create thrust strong enough to counter Earth’s gravity.

The claim is intriguing because it sits right where space technology, environmental concern, and hard physics collide. Rockets are getting more common, and U.S.-licensed launches and reentries rose from 9 in 2012 to 124 in 2023, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Rocket launches also release gases and particles into the air, which is why regulators review their environmental effects before licensing commercial space activity.

A gravity-defying claim

Buhler is not a random internet inventor. NASA materials describe the Electrostatics and Surface Physics Laboratory at Kennedy Space Center as a facility focused on electrostatic discharges, lunar and Martian dust, and technologies that use electrostatic forces to solve spaceflight problems.

That background matters, but so does the fine print. The propulsion work belongs to Exodus Propulsion Technologies, not NASA. Buhler has described the idea as a “New Force,” telling The Debrief that electric fields can create a sustained force on an object without expelling mass.

In practical terms, that would be a very big deal. Nearly every spacecraft engine we rely on pushes something backward so the vehicle can move forward. If that rule can be bypassed, even in a small way, it would change how engineers think about satellites, deep-space probes, and perhaps one day cleaner access to orbit.

Why physicists are skeptical

Here is the catch: a drive that moves without propellant appears to run straight into conservation of momentum, one of the load-bearing rules of modern physics. It is the same basic idea behind a balloon flying around a room when air rushes out of it.

That is why scientists tend to ask a simple question before celebrating: where is the reaction? If nothing is being thrown backward, pushed against, or exchanged with a field in a verified way, the result may be an experimental illusion rather than a new engine.

This field has been fooled before. The EmDrive, introduced by British engineer Roger Shawyer in 2001, also claimed to generate thrust without propellant and attracted attention after reported tests, including NASA Eagleworks work.

Later high-accuracy testing by Martin Tajmar, Oliver Neunzig, and Marcel Weikert found no thrust within the tested operating range and limited any anomalous force to below classical radiation pressure.

The EmDrive warning

The EmDrive story is useful because it shows how exciting measurements can shrink under better controls. Tiny forces are hard to measure. Heat, power cables, vibration, air currents, magnetic effects, and even the test rig itself can nudge a sensor in ways that look meaningful at first.

That does not mean every strange result is wrong, it just means the burden of proof is high. For the most part, a propellantless engine cannot win acceptance through a dramatic presentation, a patent, or a lab video. It needs outside teams to reproduce the force with their own equipment.

That is the missing piece for Exodus right now. Popular Mechanics reported in May 2026 that there was no published independent replication using an outside lab’s own apparatus, instrumentation, and uncertainty budget. That is the heart of the story.

What Exodus says happened

According to Buhler’s public explanation, the team spent years working through different propellantless concepts before focusing on electrostatics. The company says its devices eventually produced measurable thrust in vacuum chamber tests, with major improvements arriving in 2022 and 2023.

Buhler told The Debrief that some test articles weighed about 1.1 to 1.4 oz. without attached equipment and were reported to produce enough thrust to counter one Earth gravity. That does not mean a spacecraft has flown, it means the company says the force, compared with the test article’s own weight, reached the lift-itself threshold.

YouTube: @AltPropulsionConference.

There are also stranger details. Buhler has said some devices appeared to keep producing thrust after power was disconnected, which he himself described as hard to reconcile scientifically.

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s (APEC) own coverage later described this as force persistence tied to trapped charge inside dielectric materials, while still calling for stronger theory and outside testing.

The investor phase

Exodus is no longer just a quiet lab claim. Deep Tech Week NYC listed an “Exodus Propulsion Technologies – Meet and Greet” on April 4, 2026, inviting physicists and investors to discuss the technology and meet Buhler as CEO and founder.

APEC listings in January, March, and May 2026 also said Andrew Aurigema continued “testing and refinement” on the Exodus effect propulsion device. That suggests the company is still in an experimental phase, not in the rollout phase.

That distinction matters. Investors may love bold ideas, but physics is not impressed by pitch decks. At the end of the day, the device either produces a real force that survives independent controls, or it joins the long shelf of “almost impossible” engines that could not survive closer inspection.

What it could mean for Earth

There is an environmental reason people keep caring about these strange propulsion claims. Rocket launches are still essential for satellites, weather forecasting, communications, defense, and science, but they are also part of a growing transportation sector with atmospheric impacts.

FAA environmental reviews exist because launch and reentry activities can affect air quality, noise, coastal resources, and land use.

A verified propellantless system would not magically remove launch emissions, since spacecraft still have to reach orbit somehow, but it could matter after launch. Satellites that need less onboard propellant for station-keeping could be lighter, last longer, and create fewer end-of-life hazards if mission planners can reserve more capacity for controlled disposal.

That is the dream version. The real version is more cautious. For now, Exodus has a provocative claim, a founder with serious electrostatics experience, and a public record of presentations and interviews. What it does not yet have is the outside replication that would turn a surprising lab report into a credible new branch of propulsion science.

The official presentation and follow-up article were published on Alternative Propulsion Engineering Conference.



