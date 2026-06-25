A 9°C cooling claim is putting 3D-printed terracotta in the spotlight, as cities search for heat relief without more electricity

A bus stop on a hot afternoon can feel less like public infrastructure and more like a slow cooker. The shade is limited, the pavement throws heat back upward, and the air barely moves. That everyday problem is exactly where a new Swiss design called bloc° is trying to make a difference.

Created by industrial designers Andrin Stocker and Luc Schweizer at Zurich University of the Arts, bloc° is a modular terracotta cooling system made for public spaces such as transit stops, plazas, playgrounds, and schoolyards.

According to the official James Dyson Award project page, it can lower local air temperatures by up to 16°F using water, terracotta, evaporative cooling, and solar-powered airflow instead of conventional air conditioning.

A brick with an old idea inside

At first glance, bloc° sounds futuristic because the bricks are 3D-printed. The basic idea is ancient, though.

The system relies on evaporative cooling, the same principle behind clay water jars, wind towers, and other passive cooling techniques used for centuries in hot climates. When water evaporates from a porous surface, it pulls heat from the surrounding air. Simple, but powerful.

In this case, the porous surface is terracotta. Warm air is drawn through damp ceramic elements, and that moving air becomes cooler as moisture evaporates from the material. The James Dyson Award entry describes bloc° as a low-tech system that uses “water, air, and sun” to create natural cooling in overheated public areas.

Why cities need it

There is an age-old issue in cities. Urban heat is no longer just a summer inconvenience for people waiting for a bus or walking across a plaza.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says heat islands happen when roads, buildings, sidewalks, and other hard surfaces absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat more than natural landscapes do. In the United States, daytime temperatures in urban areas can be about 1°F to 7°F higher than nearby outlying areas, while nighttime temperatures can be about 2°F to 5°F higher.

That’s why a small, targeted cooling system may matter even if it cannot cool an entire city. In practical terms, bloc° is aimed at the spots where people are forced to pause in the heat, like a tram stop, a school courtyard, or a paved square with little shade.

How bloc° works

Each bloc° brick is made from 3D-printed terracotta and includes internal spaces for both water storage and airflow. Stocker’s project page says each brick can store up to about 27 fluid oz. of water, while a separate channel guides air through the system.

A small solar panel provides about 200 watt-hours per day, enough to power a fan and pump that keep air moving and wet the porous ceramic. On days above 86°F, the system uses about 15 gallons of water, according to the James Dyson Award project description.

The design also includes rainwater harvesting. Stocker’s project page says a 70-ft.² funnel roof can collect an average of 6.3 gallons of rainwater per day, while a 79-gallon tank and sensors are designed to keep the unit running for five rain-free days.

By using solar-powered airflow and porous terracotta, the bloc° system cools public spaces naturally without relying on electricity-heavy air conditioning.

Not just air conditioning outdoors

The interesting part is what bloc° is not. It is not a standard air conditioner moved onto the sidewalk.

Conventional cooling systems can require grid electricity, refrigerants, ductwork, and maintenance that does not always fit the messy reality of public space. bloc° tries a different route by combining passive cooling with a small amount of solar-powered airflow.

That makes it more like city furniture than a machine hidden behind a wall. The designers studied familiar objects such as lampposts, benches, and planters so the system could blend into streetscapes instead of looking like emergency equipment dropped into a plaza.

Still a prototype

There is an important caveat here: bloc° is promising, but it is not yet a proven citywide solution.

The James Dyson Award page says the team’s next steps include field testing a full-scale prototype in real urban environments. Those tests are meant to measure long-term performance, especially in humid climates where evaporative cooling can be less effective than in dry heat.

That matters because public spaces are tough places to test new technology. Wind, vandalism, maintenance schedules, dry spells, heavy use, and changing humidity can all affect whether a cooling idea works beyond a controlled demonstration.

A tool, not a silver bullet

No single brick, however clever, can solve urban overheating by itself. The EPA lists broader heat-island strategies such as planting trees and vegetation, building green roofs, installing cool roofs, using cool pavements, and improving urban planning.

That’s the sensible way to look at bloc°. It could become one more tool in the kit, especially in places where trees are hard to plant or shade structures are not enough.

At the end of the day, cities need cooler streets, not just cooler buildings. If a terracotta module can make a bus stop more bearable without plugging into the grid, that is a small shift with a very practical point. People still have to wait for the bus.

What comes next

The bigger question is whether designs like bloc° can move from student project to durable public infrastructure. Cities do not buy ideas, they buy maintenance plans, safety records, installation costs, and proof that a device still works after months of heat, rain, dust, and daily use.

Still, the concept lands at the right moment. As extreme heat puts more pressure on streets, schools, transit systems, and public squares, low-energy cooling could become part of how cities adapt without simply adding more air conditioning everywhere.

The official project description was published on the James Dyson Award website.



