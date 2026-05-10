A 104-meter Chinese research ship disappeared into the ocean for 97 days, then returned with a record from 5,277 meters below

China has brought home a major Arctic deep-sea mission after sending its new research vessel Tan Suo San Hao, also known as Exploration III, into one of the harshest marine environments on Earth.

The 104-meter ship returned to Sanya on October 27, 2025, after a 98-day voyage that tested China’s ability to conduct manned deep dives beneath dense Arctic sea ice.

This was not just another scientific cruise. Essentially, it was a test of how far modern ocean technology can go at a time when the Arctic is changing fast, and when every new sample from the seafloor may help explain what is happening to the planet’s climate.

The mission also showed why deep-sea research is becoming a strategic field, sitting somewhere between environmental science, advanced engineering, and maritime power.

A new ship for extreme seas

Tan Suo San Hao was officially commissioned in Sanya, in China’s Hainan Province, in December 2024. According to Chinese official sources, the self-developed vessel has a displacement of around 11,000 tons, an endurance of 15,000 nautical miles, and capacity for 80 people.

The ship is also built for polar work. The Chinese Academy of Sciences lists it as a PC4 icebreaker, with a length of 103.98 meters, a full-load displacement of 10,200 tons, and a maximum speed of 16 knots.

That may sound like a technical checklist, but at sea, those numbers matter. They mean a vessel can carry people, submersibles, heavy equipment, and scientific labs into places where ice, cold, and distance leave very little room for error.

The 98-day Arctic test

The Arctic mission began on July 22, 2025, when the vessel left Sanya carrying the Fendouzhe, or “Striver” manned submersible. The expedition was jointly organized by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, with the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering playing a leading role.

For 56 days in the Arctic Ocean, the team carried out scientific survey work in ice-covered waters. One of the most striking parts came in the central Arctic basin, where sea-ice coverage exceeded 80%.

Imagine trying to park a car in a crowded lot while the lines keep moving. Now place that problem under thick sea ice, thousands of meters above a submersible, with a crew waiting to surface safely–that is the kind of challenge this mission was designed to face.

Record dives under the ice

Fendouzhe completed 43 dives in Arctic waters during the voyage. In the central Arctic basin, it carried out 32 dives over 29 days and reached a maximum depth of 5,277 meters (3.3 miles) during the world’s first manned scientific exploration of the Gakkel Ridge, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The mission also brought in Jiaolong, another Chinese manned submersible. Jiaolong completed more than 10 Arctic dives and worked with Fendouzhe on underwater search, mutual positioning, marker exchange, and filming operations.

Why does that matter? Because deep-sea work is not only about going down. it is also about finding your way, staying in contact, collecting useful data, and coming back safely when the ice above is drifting.

Why the Arctic data matters

The environmental stakes are hard to miss. NOAA’s 2025 Arctic Report Card found that Arctic surface air temperatures from October 2024 through September 2025 were the warmest recorded since 1900, while March 2025 brought the lowest annual maximum sea-ice extent in the 47-year satellite record.

The National Snow and Ice Data Center also reported that Arctic sea ice likely reached its 2025 minimum on September 10 at 1.78 million square miles, tying for the tenth-lowest minimum in the satellite record. The last 19 years are the lowest 19 minimums in that record.

That is where missions like this become more than engineering showcases. Fendouzhe collected water, sediment, rock, and organism samples, along with observational data that officials say could support research into rapid Arctic climate change and how polar life adapts to extreme environments.

China’s Tan Suo San Hao vessel successfully supported 43 manned dives in the Arctic, including a record-breaking descent to 5,277 meters at the Gakkel Ridge.

Science with strategic weight

At the end of the day, the Arctic is both a climate warning light and a growing technology race. Nations want better data, better ships, better sensors, and better ways to operate in waters that used to be far harder to reach.

China’s mission verified the use of a mobile “ship-submersible coordination” model in dense sea ice, helping guide submersibles and support safe surfacing in shifting conditions. Chinese officials said the operation made China the first country to conduct continuous manned deep-sea dives in the heavily ice-covered Arctic Ocean.

That claim will draw attention well beyond science circles. Better polar operations can support climate research, underwater archaeology, ocean mapping, and rescue planning. They can also sharpen a country’s maritime reach.

What comes next

For now, the most important result may be the data itself. Samples from the Gakkel Ridge and nearby Arctic waters could help researchers study seafloor geology, polar ecosystems, and climate-driven ocean changes.

There is still plenty to learn. The deep ocean remains one of Earth’s least understood places, and the Arctic is changing faster than many people can feel in daily life. No electric bill or summer heat wave tells the whole story, but the signals are there.

Tan Suo San Hao’s return shows how ocean science is becoming bigger, colder, deeper, and more technologically demanding. The Arctic is no longer just a distant white space on the map.

The official statement was published on Chinese Academy of Sciences.