America’s workers are losing the power they gained after the Great Resignation, and bosses are already taking back flexibility, perks, and control

The job market has changed, and you can feel it in the commute. Quits hit a record 4.5 million in November 2021, but they were 3.0 million in February 2026, a sign that fewer workers are willing to jump without a plan.

That shift is usually framed as an HR story, yet it has a climate footprint. More days in the office can mean more tailpipes on the road and more building energy use, right as AI data centers and defense resilience projects add new demands on power and water. So what happens when millions of commutes come back at once?

The labor market pendulum has swung

The New York Fed’s Survey of Consumer Expectations puts the average perceived chance of finding a job after losing one at 45.9% in its March reading. When people think job hunting could take months, they tend to swallow policies they would have fought before.

That’s the backdrop for what MyPerfectResume calls the “Great Compliance.” In its January survey, only 7% of workers said they would quit over a mandatory return to office policy, a steep drop from the prior year’s level cited in the report.

Office time is rising in corporate America. A JLL analysis reported by Fortune found Fortune 100 firms required an average 3.8 days a week in the office, up from 2.6 days in 2023.

Commuting is a climate decision

Remote work is not “zero carbon,” but the reductions can be big when it replaces car trips and shrinks office energy use. A Microsoft Research summary of a peer-reviewed study reports that moving from onsite work to working from home can cut up to 58% of work’s carbon footprint, depending on lifestyle and workplace setup.

Cornell’s writeup of the same research finds the gains are not perfectly linear. It reports a 54% lower footprint for fully remote workers and an 11% to 29% drop for hybrid schedules with two to four days at home, while one day a week at home only cut about 2%. As one of the authors put it, “Remote work is not zero carbon, and the benefits of hybrid work are not perfectly linear.”

The IEA adds a reality check that matters for everyday life. It estimates working from home tends to cut CO2 for car commuters only when the one-way trip is longer than about 6 kilometers (around 4 miles), because extra home heating or cooling can cancel the gains on short trips or transit commutes.

As the power dynamics of the Great Resignation fade, corporations are taking back flexibility and mandating office returns, triggering a surge in commuting emissions.

AI data centers are squeezing grids and water

Even if office policies stopped shifting tomorrow, the electricity story would keep getting louder. The IEA estimates data centers used 415 terawatt hours of electricity in 2024, around 1.5% of global consumption, and it has highlighted rapid growth tied to AI.

In 2025, the IEA said data center electricity demand rose 17% overall, while AI-focused data centers jumped 50%. That is fast. It can force quick grid fixes, unless clean power, storage, and transmission expansion keep pace.

Cooling is where the environmental trade-offs get messy, especially in sticky summer heat. A Reuters analysis citing Verisk Maplecroft says an average mid-size data center can use about 370 thousand gallons of water a day for cooling, and DOE guidance shows how evaporative cooling towers can be water-intensive unless operators tighten controls and improve efficiency.

Defense is planning for climate and outages

The military’s energy push is not only about emissions targets, it is about readiness.

A 2025 Army resilience handbook from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory says the Army wants installations that can operate with secure energy and water resources that cannot be shut off by outside forces or events, and it frames microgrids as a way to keep critical missions running through disruptions.

NATO has made a similar point, linking energy efficiency and cleaner power to operational effectiveness and reduced logistics risk. If fuel convoys are vulnerable, then using less fuel is a security decision as much as an environmental one.

Still, decarbonizing defense is hard at scale. A widely cited Costs of War paper argues the Department of Defense is the world’s largest institutional user of petroleum, which helps explain why energy transition inside defense tends to move in steps, not leaps.

A practical playbook for companies

Start by measuring what a return to office mandate changes, then publish it. The GHG Protocol’s Scope 3 guidance treats employee commuting as a reporting category and says companies may include teleworking emissions, too, so workplace policy can show up directly in carbon accounting.

Then focus on the parts you can control without turning it into a culture war. The Cornell analysis suggests hybrid schedules of two to four remote days can preserve much of the footprint benefit, but only if companies also tackle building efficiency and stop running space like it is 2019.

Finally, treat AI as infrastructure, not just software. That means demanding energy and water metrics from cloud providers, pushing for water-smart cooling, and leaning into reuse where it is available, because communities are already asking who pays when industrial demand climbs.

The official plan was published on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.