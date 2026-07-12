A Virginia valley running short on water won’t build a new reservoir, and the engineers’ alternative may surprise you

When the Roanoke Valley eventually needs more drinking water, the solution may not look like a new lake carved into the mountains. Based on the region’s older long-range water planning, the next big move would more likely be miles of pipe, pumps, permits, and hard choices about which river or reservoir should feed the system.

That question has become more urgent because of Google’s planned data center campus in Botetourt County.

The Western Virginia Water Authority says the project would initially require no more than 2 million gallons of water per day, while a 2025 agreement acknowledges a possible future expansion of up to 8 million gallons per day at an unspecified date.

The authority says it has current capacity for the initial project, but it is already studying new water supplies and water reuse options.

A tech project changes the clock

Data centers are not just quiet warehouses full of blinking lights. They house rows of computer equipment that need cooling, requiring lots of water, which means a tech project can quickly become a water planning issue for everyone around it.

Google says it will pay for the infrastructure required to serve its operations, and the company says Carvins Cove water can be circulated multiple times through cooling systems, reducing overall demand.

That matters, but residents are right to ask what happens if the project grows, summers get drier, or demand rises elsewhere.

No new lake on the shortlist

A 2010 water study conducted for the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission looked at 11 options for future supply. The striking part is what was not on the list–none of the main options involved building a new reservoir.

Instead, the study looked at moving water from existing sources. Those choices were judged by how well they solved the problem, how much water they could reliably provide, their environmental and human impacts, cost, and the practical politics of getting access. That last point is easy to overlook, but it can decide whether a project stays on paper or actually gets built.

Three main pipeline paths

One option ranked especially well in the older study was drawing water from Smith Mountain Lake and pumping it to Carvins Cove.

The study said one version, using the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Water Treatment Plant in Moneta, could provide 10 million gallons per day, enough to cover a possible 8-million-gallon daily data center demand. At full pond, Smith Mountain Lake holds about 750 billion gallons of water.

Water volume is only part of the story, however. Smith Mountain Lake was built for power generation, and withdrawing water from it would likely bring permitting questions and pushback from lakefront residents worried about water levels.

The amount involved may be tiny compared with the lake’s total volume, but anyone who watches a dock sit in shallow water knows these debates can become personal fast.

The James River is another possible source, and the 2010 review treated it as a strong option for available water. The catch is that it would involve moving water from one basin to another, a step that can raise environmental, legal, and political concerns.

A third route, pumping water from Spring Hollow to Carvins Cove and refilling Spring Hollow from the Roanoke River, looks much cheaper, but it appears to offer less reliable supply during drought.

Cheap does not always mean enough

The cost gap is hard to miss. Inflation-adjusted estimates cited in the review put the James River option at $198.4 million, while Smith Mountain Lake options ranged from about $167 million to $259 million, depending on the estimate used. The Spring Hollow option was far lower, about $19 million in today’s dollars.

So why not just choose the cheapest route? Because water planning is not the same as buying the least expensive appliance at the store. Spring Hollow depends on the Roanoke River, and the older study warned that the river’s flow is limited and may not always be available, especially in drought conditions.

That is the uncomfortable math behind the whole discussion. The Roanoke Valley has used less water than older projections expected, largely because appliances became more efficient and leaking pipes were replaced. That pushed the feared shortage date from around 2060 to perhaps around 2100, but a major industrial customer could move the clock again.

Pipes have footprints, too

A water pipeline is not the same as a natural gas pipeline, but it still has a footprint. Routes need land, easements, stream crossings, pump stations, and permits. If a line touches federally controlled land, the process can get even more complicated.

The Botetourt County agreement even notes that future water infrastructure may need to pass over, under, or through National Park Service property, which would require a right-of-way permit. That is a reminder that “just build a pipe” is rarely simple in the real world–it can take years.

There is also the question of trust. The Water Authority says Carvins Cove holds about 6.4 billion gallons at full pond, Spring Hollow holds about 3.2 billion gallons, and the system has more than 1,300 miles of water lines.

Those numbers show regional strength, but they also show why transparent planning matters. People want to know where the water comes from before the faucet becomes a worry.

What residents should watch

The next key step is not one vote or one dramatic construction project, it is the planning work now underway. The Water Authority says the next legally required water supply planning update is not due until 2029, but staff are already working on it because growth in Botetourt County has created a timely reason to reassess sources, storage, treatment, and reuse.

Residents should watch three things closely. First, whether future studies favor Smith Mountain Lake, the James River, Spring Hollow, groundwater, reuse, or some mix of options. Second, who pays for which pieces. Third, how public the data becomes once Google’s actual water use is metered over time.

At the end of the day, this is not just a story about one company or one reservoir. It is about how communities prepare for a water-hungry economy without sacrificing the resources that made the region livable in the first place.

The official statement was published on “Western Virginia Water Authority,” where the authority details the Google data center project and its long-range water supply planning.



