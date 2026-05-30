A balcony solar kit cut the electric bill, but the strange part is why a judge still ordered it removed

An apartment resident in Gdańsk, Poland, tried a simple fix for a painful problem: the electric bill. He mounted a small solar kit on his enclosed balcony, reportedly cut his power costs by more than a third, and then watched the project land in court.

Now a district court has ordered him to remove the panels after a dispute with the housing cooperative that manages the building. The ruling is not final, but the case has already raised a bigger question for cities across Europe. What happens when clean energy meets apartment rules?

A tiny solar fight

The resident, identified in reports as Krzysztof, installed the panels in a building run by the Młyniec housing cooperative in Gdańsk. Before doing so, he reportedly asked for permission and was told he needed support from more than half of eligible neighbors.

He gathered signatures from around 60% of them and submitted a technical opinion from a construction expert. In short, he thought the homework was done. The trouble started later, when the cooperative said it could not verify whether all the signers were actual members with voting rights.

What he installed

The setup was not a giant rooftop project. According to reports, Krzysztof first installed two 400-watt photovoltaic panels on the railing of a glassed-in balcony in 2023, using anchors and a microinverter to turn direct current into household alternating current.

Later, he added a third panel, bringing the system to 1.2 kilowatts. That is not enough to power an apartment through every season, but it can still help with everyday use, especially when the sun is strong and appliances are running.

Why the court sided with the building

The dispute grew after Krzysztof asked the cooperative to formally validate the installation. The cooperative challenged the signatures, arguing that there was no clear way to confirm who had signed and whether those people had the legal right to approve the project.

According to published reports, the District Court of Gdańsk-Północ agreed with the cooperative on that point and ordered the panels removed. Krzysztof has said he plans to appeal. “I didn’t want to cause problems. I just wanted to reduce the electric bill,” he reportedly said.

The meter tells another story

One detail makes the case especially awkward. The energy side of the installation seems to have moved forward more smoothly than the building-permission side.

Energa-Operator says that, after receiving a complete notification for a microinstallation, it has 30 days to check the installation, and if the result is positive, replace the meter with a bidirectional one at no connection fee.

The company also explains that this type of meter measures power taken from the grid and power produced by the microinstallation that is sent back to the grid.

Europe wants solar in buildings

The timing matters. The European Commission says buildings are the single largest energy consumer in Europe, using around 40% of the energy consumed in the EU and accounting for around 50% of EU gas consumption. Better buildings, by the EU’s own logic, mean lower bills and less dependence on fossil fuels.

The revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive entered into force on May 28, 2024, and must be transposed into national law by May 29, 2026. The Commission also says solar installations should be considered not only on roofs, but also on façades, balconies and terraces where appropriate.

Apartment life complicates everything

For a single-family home, solar is often easier to picture. One owner controls the roof, the wiring, the contractor, and much of the paperwork. In an apartment building, the same idea can collide with shared walls, balcony railings, exterior appearance rules, insurance questions, and fire-safety concerns.

That is not just bureaucracy for the sake of it. A panel fixed badly to a balcony is not only the owner’s problem if wind, rain, or faulty wiring turn it into a hazard. Still, millions of people live in apartments, and they also feel the sting of the electric bill.

What residents should learn

The lesson is not that balcony solar is impossible. It is that the paperwork can matter as much as the panel itself.

Anyone considering a similar system should check building bylaws, property rules, voting procedures, fire-safety requirements, insurance conditions, and grid-notification rules before buying equipment.

It may feel like a lot for a small solar kit, but one unclear step can turn a money-saving project into a legal fight.

Clear rules are needed

Housing cooperatives should not be expected to approve every installation automatically. Safety, structure, and shared property rights matter, and so does the look of a building that many people own together.

But the case also shows why cleaner energy needs clearer rules for apartment residents. At the end of the day, Europe cannot push solar power in buildings while leaving balcony systems stuck in a gray zone of signatures, uncertainty, and court orders.

The official connection procedure was published on Energa-Operator.



