The Pentagon wants a fleet of reusable bomber drones, but its new prototype can barely lift eighteen pounds of payload off the ground

The Pentagon is asking industry for a new kind of battlefield bomber, but this is not a crewless B-52. Mission C of the Drone Dominance Program seeks compact, reusable aircraft that can carry at least 17.6 pounds across two or more payloads, operate roughly 9 to 19 miles from their launch point, strike several targets, and come back for another mission.

The bigger story is not the size of the bomb load. It is the attempt to turn a small drone into a repeatable flying weapons carrier that can work at night, through bad weather and electronic interference, while remaining portable enough for ground units. The latest official update moved the response deadline to Aug. 10, 2026, at noon Eastern Time.

Not a B-52 replacement

Calling these aircraft bombers makes for an eye-catching comparison, but the scale could hardly be more different.

The government assumes most candidates will weigh 55 pounds or less before payload, while the Air Force says a B-52H can carry about 70,000 pounds of bombs, mines, and missiles. Mission C looks more like a flying mortar carrier for troops near the front than a strategic aircraft sent across continents.

That 17.6-pound payload figure also needs context. It is the minimum required to clear the qualifier, not the most a drone is allowed to lift, and the aircraft must carry at least two inert payloads simultaneously. The request points toward loads comparable to roughly 2.4-inch and 3.2-inch mortar rounds already found in military inventories.

Built for contested skies

A useful drone has to do more than lift weight on a calm afternoon. Mission C calls for all-weather and day-or-night operations, with a particular focus on darkness, plus the ability to function in what the request calls a “dirty” electromagnetic environment. Systems must support missions with or without GPS and resist disrupted radio links and satellite navigation.

Why look beyond manual first-person-view flying? Assisted target tracking, automated recognition, autonomous navigation, and onboard behaviors that continue after a command link is lost could all improve a system’s score. A soldier focused on finding and engaging a target should not have to spend every second simply keeping the aircraft in the air.

Reusability changes the math

One-way attack drones trade the entire airframe for a single strike. These new bombers are expected to fly at least 30 missions, with the government preferring systems that can reach 150 before being lost. That makes reliability, spare parts, battery handling, and quick reloading nearly as important as payload capacity.

The posted price is $20,000 per aircraft plus $5,000 for its logistics package, and the program projects orders of up to 1,200 systems. At those fixed prices, the maximum prototype order equals $30 million.

The arithmetic suggests the broader “approximately $32 million” figure also accounts for earlier qualifier purchases, since about eight advancing vendors can each receive a separate $150,000 order.

The Pentagon’s Drone Dominance program seeks reusable bomber drones capable of carrying at least 18 pounds of payload.

The Gauntlet tests more than flight

The contest begins with a vendor-operated qualifier, followed about 48 hours later by a military-operated event known as the Gauntlet. Roughly eight companies are expected to advance from the first stage, while about three could receive prototype delivery orders.

The scenarios will not be fully disclosed beforehand, and warfighters will judge how the drones perform in realistic and electronically contested conditions.

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A polished prototype can still fail once it leaves the hands of its own engineers. Evaluators will look at the whole system, including payload release hardware, ground controls, communications equipment, supporting aircraft, portability, noise, operator workload, supply chain compliance, and the manufacturer’s ability to build at speed.

This is a factory test disguised as a flight competition.

Delivery speed is part of the weapon

The first-place vendor could receive an order for as many as 600 drones, followed by up to 400 for second place and 200 for third. Half of each order must arrive within two and a half months, with the remainder due within five months.

The government can cancel remaining deliveries when those deadlines are missed, which puts production discipline on the same scoreboard as accuracy and range.

That pressure fits the wider Drone Dominance strategy. The program aims to buy more than 200,000 lethal drones by 2027, although reusable bombers will be ordered in smaller numbers than expendable systems.

The point is to create several suppliers that can improve designs quickly, document secure supply chains, and move from a winning demonstration to repeatable manufacturing.

What happens next

The October qualifier and Gauntlet will show whether drone makers can combine payload, range, autonomy, electronic resilience, and ease of use in one compact package. Later phases are expected to introduce live munitions, more realistic GPS jamming, links to other battlefield systems, and even greater pressure to update designs without slowing production.

So no, the B-52 is not being replaced by a portable aircraft carrying 18 pounds. The Pentagon is building a different layer of airpower, one that sits closer to the ground fight and tries to make precision strikes cheaper through reuse.

The updated Request for Solutions was published on NSTXL’s Drone Dominance opportunity page.



