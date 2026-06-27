Kenyan students are turning coconut shells and corn kernels into an exhaust filter that reduces particulate matter by 65% without the need for rare earth elements or an expensive catalyst

Two 17-year-old students in Kenya have turned farm waste into a vehicle exhaust filter aimed at one of Nairobi’s most familiar problems: dirty air from crowded transport.

Fredrick Njoroge Kariuki and Miron Onsarigo, students at M-PESA Foundation Academy in Kiambu County, created HewaSafi, a low-cost system made with coconut shells, corn cobs, algae, recycled battery parts, steel mesh, and copper.

The early numbers are the reason people are paying attention. In pilot tests on five matatus along a busy Nairobi route, sensors showed a 93.3% reduction in PM2.5 particles, along with a 42% drop in carbon monoxide and 21.4% carbon dioxide absorption.

The readings were taken under real road conditions, which makes the small pilot more interesting, though still early.

A filter built for Nairobi streets

HewaSafi means “clean air” in Swahili, and the name fits the mission pretty neatly. The device is meant mainly for matatus, the privately run minibuses that work like shared taxis and carry huge numbers of people through Kenyan cities every day.

That matters because a clean-air invention that ignores the street usually goes nowhere. What good is a brilliant filter if it costs too much, gets stolen, or cannot be repaired by people who actually keep vehicles moving?

The problem was personal

For Kariuki, the idea did not start as a neat science-fair puzzle. He grew up around industrial pollution in Nakuru County and developed a chronic lung disease as a child, a condition that still requires weekly treatment.

He later described the project in deeply personal terms, saying, “I didn’t choose this problem, it chose me.” Onsarigo, who grew up in western Kenya, had also seen people get sick from vehicle fumes, and he put it simply when he said “normal didn’t feel right to me.”

How HewaSafi works

The filter sends exhaust through five separate compartments before it leaves the vehicle. In practical terms, each stage is designed to catch or reduce a different part of the pollution mix, using farm waste, metal components, recycled materials, and a living spirulina algae layer.

By repurposing materials like coconut shells and corn cobs, this student-led innovation offers a low-cost solution for reducing vehicle emissions in Nairobi.

That mix is the clever part. Coconut shells and corn cobs are not rare industrial inputs, and the use of recycled battery materials points to a circular approach that is easier to picture in a local workshop than in a distant factory.

Why PM2.5 matters

PM2.5 is not just another science acronym on an air-quality chart. These fine particles are small enough to travel deep into the lungs, and some can even reach the bloodstream, which is why health agencies treat them as a serious public-health risk.

The World Health Organization estimates that outdoor air pollution caused 4.2 million premature deaths worldwide in 2019, mostly through exposure to fine particulate matter linked to heart disease, respiratory disease, and cancers.

In everyday terms, this is the haze around a traffic corridor, the cough after standing behind an old bus, or the burning feeling in your chest on a bad air day.

Cost could decide everything

The price tag may be just as important as the chemistry. According to the students, similar filters can cost about $390, while their prototype comes in at about $126, a difference that could matter for drivers and small transport businesses watching every repair bill.

The Earth Prize named HewaSafi the Africa regional winner for 2026, giving the team $12,500 in funding and mentoring for the next phase. That money does not make the device ready for every road tomorrow, but it gives the students room to refine the design and test it more seriously.

Why the prize matters

The Earth Prize describes itself as an environmental competition and “ideas incubator” for students ages 13 to 19. Its organizers say the program has reached more than 21,000 students across 169 countries and territories, which gives HewaSafi a platform far beyond one school lab.

The HewaSafi exhaust filter uses coconut shells, corn cobs, and algae to capture harmful particulate matter from vehicle emissions.

That context is important because this is not being treated only as a classroom project. It is being pushed toward real use, with mentoring, funding, and pressure to prove that its measurements can hold up outside a pilot.

The next test is scale

The plan now is to produce 1,200 filters with local artisans and test them across 200 vehicles through a transport association linked to thousands of minibus drivers. That is where the story moves from promising prototype to something more demanding.

A filter that works in a small pilot is helpful. A filter that stays affordable, effective, and easy to maintain for months on rough roads is the real prize. Heat, vibration, clogging, replacement parts, and driver trust will all matter.

A small invention with a larger lesson

HewaSafi will not solve urban air pollution by itself, and no one should pretend that one filter can replace cleaner fuels, better inspections, and smarter city planning. Still, it points to something important about climate and health technology.

Sometimes innovation looks like satellites, batteries, or artificial intelligence. Other times, it looks like two teenagers, a local transport problem, and the kinds of materials many people would normally throw away. Clean air may need both worlds.

The official statement was published on The Earth Prize Newsroom.



