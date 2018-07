UNIQLO is honored to welcome Roger Federer as our new Global Brand Ambassador. “Mr. Federer is one of the greatest champions in history; my respect for him goes beyond sport. Our partnership will be about innovation on and off court. We share a goal of making positive change in the world, and I hope together we can bring the highest quality of life to the greatest number of people.” — Tadashi Yanai, UNIQLO founder, chairman and CEO #uniqloRF #uniqlo #lifewear #rogerfederer #wimbledon @rogerfederer

A post shared by UNIQLO ユニクロ (@uniqlo) on Jul 2, 2018 at 5:00am PDT